Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...

2 DAYS AGO