Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up
The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Brazil Stars React to Making 2022 World Cup Team
The Brazilian national team announced its 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, leading to some epic reactions from players.
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup
(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Brazil brings 39-year-old Dani Alves; Deadline dates for USMNT, England
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
SkySports
Belgium World Cup squad: Romelu Lukaku in alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard
Romelu Lukaku has been included in Roberto Martinez's 26-man World Cup squad, although question marks remain over his fitness for the tournament. The striker, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has had an injury-hit start to the season. Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August for the Serie A side.
Kaka Declares World Cup Trophy the ‘Best’ in Sports
The former Brazil star discussed how meaningful the trophy is to him, 20 years after helping his country win its most recent World Cup.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe React to Making France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad
The France national team will be heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions. On Wednesday, France national team manager Didier Deschamps announced the squad that will attempt to go back-to-back. Deschamps picked two players from the current Paris Saint-Germain team, but the French giants have an...
Yardbarker
Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed
France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: USMNT announce squad as France and Wales name players for Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today, and the US have now named their 26-man squad too.Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory...
Ranked! All-time World Cup top scorers – and who could join the list at World Cup 2022
Miroslav Klose is the all-time World Cup top scorer, with 16 goals spread across four tournaments for Germany
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus U-19 pick up a point in Primavera Derby d’Italia
While the senior squads clashed on Sunday, Juventus U-19 and Inter U-19 also met in Turin for the Primavera’s version for the Derby d’Italia. The first half at Vinovo training ground ended goalless, but the Bianconeri broke the deadlock from the spot through Luis Hasa in the 65th minute. However, Nikola Iliev replied in the same manner in the 82nd minute.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Comments / 0