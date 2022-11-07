KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Disney on Ice is performing all weekend long at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! This ice skating show features more than 50 different Disney characters. On Friday, there are two shows. The first starts at 10:30 a.m. and the second starts in the evening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and you can purchase them here. If you can't make it Friday, there are multiple shows happening throughout the whole weekend.

