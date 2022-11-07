Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Greyhound faces deadline to find new Knoxville stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound has until Nov. 21st to find a new bus stop in Knoxville. The city had set a deadline of Monday for the bus operator, but decided to grant a two-week extension. Regardless of where Greyhound goes, the city said it cannot continue using the parking...
Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and furniture. Other nearby Driver Services Centers customers can visit are:. Gore Road Driver Services Center.
XHunger hosts poker championship to benefit Mobile Meals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that aims to end hunger and food insecurity by partnering with food pantries and food banks hosted an event Wednesday night where people could play cards to help people eat in East Tennessee. The Tame the Tiger XHunger free roll championship was at Barrelhouse...
Jefferson County student riding wave of success as pro wakesurfer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On the water is where Tripp Allen feels most at home. The Jefferson County sophomore is a professional wakesurfer at only 15 years old. Allen learned to surf in a landlocked state and on Douglas Lake, his skills are a welcome addition to the waves. Wakesurfing isn't just his hobby, it's his life.
10About Town: Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade, Disney on Ice and a Christmas marketplace!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Disney on Ice is performing all weekend long at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! This ice skating show features more than 50 different Disney characters. On Friday, there are two shows. The first starts at 10:30 a.m. and the second starts in the evening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and you can purchase them here. If you can't make it Friday, there are multiple shows happening throughout the whole weekend.
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
WBIR
Santa sending elves to Knoxville for annual, magical scavenger hunt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa is sending several elves to downtown Knoxville starting November 25. Those elves will be in more than two dozen downtown businesses, and they will stay there until January 8. Families are invited to explore the downtown area and find where the elves are staying. Families...
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center in urgent need of pet food
Another industry is now feeling the impacts of supply chain back-ups.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
WBIR
Grainger Today | Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday
On Friday, there will be several ceremonies to mark Veterans Day. The Grainger County Veterans Day ceremony will be on the Courthouse lawn in Rutledge.
WATE
Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville preps turtles for cold weather
Zoo Knoxville conducted an emergency tortoise relocation. A mishap in the greenhouse forced that quick action.
Farragut house fire extinguished, family cat saved by Rural Metro
Rural Metro Fire officials are reminding people about the importance of working smoke detectors after crews responded to a house fire in Farragut early Wednesday morning.
WLOS.com
Wildfire in Great Smokies caused by motorcycle crash, Tennessee DOT says
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WLOS) — Crews continue working to contain a wildfire burning in the western boundary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) that was sparked by a crash. Officials with GSMNP reported Monday evening that the wildfire near Chilhowee Lake was 90% contained and about 40 acres...
Heavy turnout, equipment shortages, broken machines reported at some Knox County voting locations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters, candidates and election officials reported heavy turnout and scattered equipment problems Tuesday at some Knox County precincts. A combination of greater than expected Tuesday turnout and problems with scanners or not enough printers contributed to lines at several precincts, especially in West Knoxville. State Rep....
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options. Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.
WBIR
KPD: Seven cars stolen last week in Knoxville, with keys still in the ignition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said seven cars were stolen so far this week. They said the cars were left running with keys still in the ignition after the drivers left them unoccupied. The police department said people should never leave their car unlocked and running if...
wvlt.tv
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has closed the right lane of I-40 W, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire. “Drivers should use...
WBIR
