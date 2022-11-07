ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Greyhound faces deadline to find new Knoxville stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound has until Nov. 21st to find a new bus stop in Knoxville. The city had set a deadline of Monday for the bus operator, but decided to grant a two-week extension. Regardless of where Greyhound goes, the city said it cannot continue using the parking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and furniture. Other nearby Driver Services Centers customers can visit are:. Gore Road Driver Services Center.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

XHunger hosts poker championship to benefit Mobile Meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that aims to end hunger and food insecurity by partnering with food pantries and food banks hosted an event Wednesday night where people could play cards to help people eat in East Tennessee. The Tame the Tiger XHunger free roll championship was at Barrelhouse...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade, Disney on Ice and a Christmas marketplace!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Disney on Ice is performing all weekend long at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! This ice skating show features more than 50 different Disney characters. On Friday, there are two shows. The first starts at 10:30 a.m. and the second starts in the evening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and you can purchase them here. If you can't make it Friday, there are multiple shows happening throughout the whole weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Santa sending elves to Knoxville for annual, magical scavenger hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa is sending several elves to downtown Knoxville starting November 25. Those elves will be in more than two dozen downtown businesses, and they will stay there until January 8. Families are invited to explore the downtown area and find where the elves are staying. Families...
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Seven cars stolen last week in Knoxville, with keys still in the ignition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said seven cars were stolen so far this week. They said the cars were left running with keys still in the ignition after the drivers left them unoccupied. The police department said people should never leave their car unlocked and running if...
wvlt.tv

Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has closed the right lane of I-40 W, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire. “Drivers should use...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

