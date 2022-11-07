ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here’s why full results might not be available on election night

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzXhB_0j1v9s7B00
FILE – Election worker Donna Young inspects a mail-in ballot for damage at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, Calif., June 3, 2022. Unlike in many other countries, elections in the U.S. are highly decentralized, complex and feature a long list of races on the ballot, from president or Congress all the way down to local ballot measures or town council seats. Rules also vary greatly by state. Some give local election offices several weeks before Election Day to process mailed ballots, which includes steps that may include checking signatures or ID information. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

As votes are counted on Tuesday, many Americans will buckle in at home to watch the results of key races come in from across the country.

But it’s unlikely all races will be called on Tuesday night — and that’s normal.

Procedurally, it takes some time for ballots to be counted, especially the large share of mail-in and absentee ballots submitted this election cycle. Only races that can be determined with complete accuracy will be called on Tuesday night.

In the U.S., elections are run by state and local officials, all of which may have differing laws and rules around the ballot counting process.

Some states, for example, allow election officials to start counting ballots weeks before Election Day, while others do not authorize that process to occur until Election Day.

In Pennsylvania, where Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is running a tight race against GOP candidate Mehmet Oz, ballots cannot be readied to be tabulated until Election Day at 7 a.m. Unofficial returns in Pennsylvania must be reported to the secretary of commonwealth by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

In Arizona, another closely watched state this election cycle, ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, but officials have 20 days to finalize counts, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all the math during elections and will call the roughly 7,000 races up and down the ballot.

The organization has more than 4,000 stringers on the ground in all 50 states for Election Day and about 60 people on an election team who will declare winners. It also has a dedicated fact-checking team.

The AP says Election Day is “not a one night affair,” explaining they do not make projections and only call races when it is clear that trailing candidates cannot close the gap.

“When the votes come in and they meet our expectations, it makes it much easier to declare a winner,” Stephen Ohlemacher, an AP election decisionmaker, told his news outlet last week. “When the votes come in and contradict what our expectations are, that’s when we slam on the brakes. We don’t call a winner until there is no path for the trailing candidate to catch the leader.”

In some states there are varying rules on runoffs and recounts in election races that can make the process a bit more complex, particularly in battleground states.

In Georgia, for example, the race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker could go to a runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Similarly, Alaska is likely to be the last state to report its unofficial results because of its ranked-choice voting system, in which voters rank candidates in terms of preference. A candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win.

Ultimately, the most important thing for election callers is accuracy, not speed.

In the 2020 election, the AP says it was 100 percent accurate in calling presidential and congressional races, the same bar the organization will hold itself to on Tuesday.

Comments / 5

COisBLU4Ever
2d ago

If you believe that someone is: A billionaire without seeing tax returns; A genius if they hide College grades; A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos; An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; A Christian if they don't go to church; An innocent man if they refuse to testify, then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter and a Republican.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters. The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville’s voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

756K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy