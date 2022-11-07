Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Serious Crash Closes Central Jersey Roadway
A serious crash closed a roadway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. South Brunswick police said that Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 due to the crash. Police expected the area to be disrupted for the next...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash
The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Police holding holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Police is holding a holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters. Non-perishable food items will be collected through November 25. The collected donations will be distributed to local residential and non-residential domestic violence programs throughout the state to augment the food...
southjerseyobserver.com
Have You Seen This Car? Washington Twp. Detectives Investigating Theft Limited Edition Charger From Driveway; Christmas Presents Were Inside
Photo credit: Washington Township Police Dept. Washington Township Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 Limited Edition performance model Dodge Challenger T/A 50th Anniversary – Gold Rush color and Satin Black hood. The vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Greenwood Park residence in the early morning...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
Woman struck by airplane propeller at LVIA is rushed to hospital
A woman struck by a moving aircplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton...
New Jersey, This Night Snow Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Times News
Shankweiler’s Drive-In sold to Lehigh Valley company
OREFIELD - Shankweiler’s Drive-In, the oldest existing drive-in theater in the country, has been sold. The Moving Picture Cinema, run by drive-in veteran Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney, finalized the purchase on Friday of Shankweiler’s, which is in Orefield. McClanahan and McChesney are the fourth owners in...
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
thelakewoodscoop.com
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
wrnjradio.com
2 winning Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Morris and Warren Counties as jackpot climbs to $1.9B
NEW JERSEY – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers Saturday were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X. One New Jersey Lottery...
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
