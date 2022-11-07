ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash

The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
wrnjradio.com

NJ State Police holding holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Police is holding a holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters. Non-perishable food items will be collected through November 25. The collected donations will be distributed to local residential and non-residential domestic violence programs throughout the state to augment the food...
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Have You Seen This Car? Washington Twp. Detectives Investigating Theft Limited Edition Charger From Driveway; Christmas Presents Were Inside

Photo credit: Washington Township Police Dept. Washington Township Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 Limited Edition performance model Dodge Challenger T/A 50th Anniversary – Gold Rush color and Satin Black hood. The vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Greenwood Park residence in the early morning...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Times News

Shankweiler’s Drive-In sold to Lehigh Valley company

OREFIELD - Shankweiler’s Drive-In, the oldest existing drive-in theater in the country, has been sold. The Moving Picture Cinema, run by drive-in veteran Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney, finalized the purchase on Friday of Shankweiler’s, which is in Orefield. McClanahan and McChesney are the fourth owners in...
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

