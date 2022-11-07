Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther presents 2023 Operating Budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is scheduled to present the 2023 Operating Budget on Thursday. On Monday, the mayor announced his proposal for the budget which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The latest proposal is more than the $660 million that was...
WSYX ABC6
Voters approve $90M bond to provide infrastructure funding for Pickerington schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters in Pickerington voted to pass an $89.9 million bond to provide funding for the Pickerington Local School District. The district has said funding from the levy would be used to address overcrowding issues in schools. The district said the funding will be used to:
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council holds first hearing on proposed flavored tobacco legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a packed house inside Council Chambers Wednesday for Columbus City Council's first hearing on Columbus Public Health's Proposed Flavored Tobacco Legislation. Nearly 50 community members, health experts, small business owners, and more testified during the hearing, either for or against the possible ban.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define “large capacity magazine” as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts meeting for community input on new Linden branch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will host a meeting next week to get community input on the design of the new branch. On Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CML will conduct a survey to find out what customers of the Linden Branch would like to see in the new library.
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus dads unite to put baby-changing tables in restrooms of small businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dads across Columbus are uniting to tackle a stinky situation: Fathers pushing to clean poop but needing a bit of help and it all starts at the changing table. Columbus City Councilmen Rob Dorans and Nick Bankston are new dads. Both have sons under the...
WSYX ABC6
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
WSYX ABC6
Home for Families aiming to close hunger gap amongst kids with afterschool food program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A major problem across Central Ohio that impacts a number of kids and their lives is food insecurity. Countless kids miss out on essential needs like warm meals on a daily basis, but one organization is stepping in to tackle the issue. Home For Families...
WSYX ABC6
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
WSYX ABC6
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
WSYX ABC6
Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
WSYX ABC6
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
