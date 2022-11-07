ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther presents 2023 Operating Budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is scheduled to present the 2023 Operating Budget on Thursday. On Monday, the mayor announced his proposal for the budget which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The latest proposal is more than the $660 million that was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Council holds first hearing on proposed flavored tobacco legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a packed house inside Council Chambers Wednesday for Columbus City Council's first hearing on Columbus Public Health's Proposed Flavored Tobacco Legislation. Nearly 50 community members, health experts, small business owners, and more testified during the hearing, either for or against the possible ban.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define “large capacity magazine” as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy