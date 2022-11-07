Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Owls, Lady Owls Soccer Teams End Seasons With PIAA Semi-Final Loss
The Bradford Owls and Lady Owls soccer teams came to an end last night with a pair of PIAA semi-final losses at Parkway Field. The boys were blanked by Ambridge 7-0. The Owls finish their season 11-10 as the PIAA District 9 Class 3A champions for the second straight year, with a subregional win over the D6 champion Hollidaysburg. The loss also marked the end of head coach Wes Lohrman’s 18-year tenure as leader of the Bradford boys soccer program. He led the Owls to nine District 9 titles.
Bradford, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
wesb.com
McDonald to Resign; Riel to Become Mayor
WESB News has confirmed that Bradford Mayor James McDonald will announce his resignation during tonight’s City council meeting. McDonald was elected to a four-year term in 2019, and is leaving office slightly more than a year early. Deputy Mayor Tom Riel, who McDonald defeated for re-election, is expected to...
WJAC TV
1 injured as crews from multiple counties fight large forest fire in Elk County: 911
BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Crews from at least six counties were called to battle a large forest fire in Elk County Wednesday, officials say. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555.
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
explore venango
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
WGRZ TV
Jamestown Dispensary Wrong Address
And Police Chief confirm the correct addresses were 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 north Main Street, which are home to C-H-Q Mart. We apologize for any confusion.
wesb.com
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp
There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
wesb.com
Poll Workers “Shot” With Water Beads
Two poll workers were unhurt after being “shot” with water beads at a polling place Tuesday. Reports say that two people, most likely juveniles, drove by and discharged Orbeez water beads at workers at the Eagles Club polling place on East Main Street. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said...
wesb.com
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Man Allegedly Throws Bottle at Girlfriend’s Face During Argument
<BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man was arraigned on assault charges after police say he threw a bottle at his girlfriend’s face during an argument, causing her to bleed during an argument. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Ryan Michael...
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Wellsville Village, Cattaraugus County Sheriff, and NYS Trooper reports. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Alexander W. Cavanaugh, age 25 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street in the Village. He was processed, and arraigned before Town of Scio Justice Ames. Cavanaugh was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $75,000.00 property bond or $100,000.00 partially secured bond. Cavanaugh is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on December 6th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by the New York State Police.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Police Calls: DNA Used to Solve Stolen Vehicle Case From 2020
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Borough Police Department responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, the Brookville Borough Police Department has charged a known 49-year-old Indiana man with theft of a motor vehicle after his DNA matched that of a sample collected from a stolen truck in 2020.
