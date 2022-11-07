The Bradford Owls and Lady Owls soccer teams came to an end last night with a pair of PIAA semi-final losses at Parkway Field. The boys were blanked by Ambridge 7-0. The Owls finish their season 11-10 as the PIAA District 9 Class 3A champions for the second straight year, with a subregional win over the D6 champion Hollidaysburg. The loss also marked the end of head coach Wes Lohrman’s 18-year tenure as leader of the Bradford boys soccer program. He led the Owls to nine District 9 titles.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO