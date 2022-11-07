Read full article on original website
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Entry Deadline For Holiday Parade Of Lights & Jeep Parade Is November 16th
Sheldon, Iowa — The deadline to submit your entry form for Sheldon’s Holiday Parade of Lights and Jeep Parade is rapidly approaching. The last day to sign up is next Wednesday, November 16th. Sheldon’s 3rd Annual Parade of Lights will take to the streets of downtown Sheldon Saturday...
Coats For Kids Drop-Off Deadline Has Changed
Sheldon, Iowa — The 2022 Sheldon Ministerial Association’s Coats for Kids campaign is still underway, but the drop-off deadline has been changed. New or gently used coats for children and teens may still be dropped off at Top Notch Stitching in Sheldon, but the deadline for dropping them off has been changed to 5:00 pm this Thursday, November 10th.
Medicare Open Enrollment Continues With New Volunteers For O’Brien County Residents
O’Brien County, Iowa — As a department of the State of Iowa Insurance Division, Senior Health Insurance Information Program/Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP/SMP) volunteers, continues to help Medicare recipients understand their Medicare options. Mike Otto has been a SHIIP/SMP volunteer for over 15 years, beginning his volunteer service in...
Sheldon Woman Taken To Hospital After Saturday Accident In Town
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 20-year-old Shawn Rutzen of Hospers was driving a 2005 Pontiac westbound on 16th Street near Glen’s Sport Center in Sheldon. They tell us that 42-year-old Tabatha Monen of Sheldon was southbound on old Highway 60 — 2nd Avenue — in a 2008 GMC SUV.
Man In Jail After Alton Burglary
Alton, Iowa — A man is behind bars at the Sioux County Jail in Orange City after the report of a burglary in Alton. According to criminal complaints filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Brian Duane Cook Jr. faces three felony charges in connection with the incident. Cook faces charges of Third-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Theft, and Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.
School Districts To Hold Assemblies For Veteran’s Day
Northwest, Iowa — Veteran’s day is quickly upon us. November 11th is a national holiday for the honor of our Nation’s veterans. We heard that area schools were doing various assemblies, so we reached out to the local schools to find out details on what they are doing. Every school that we could get in contact with did have something planned for Veteran’s day.
Sioux Center Officials Submit Check Plans For First Phase Of Hwy 75 Project
Sioux Center, Iowa — Work on Highway 75 through Sioux Center is slated to begin next spring. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja gives us a progress update. City officials tell us that they want a corridor that will safely serve the community and visitors, offer safe pedestrian use, and welcome travelers to the community.
Supervisors Ask Fire Marshal To Lift Burning Ban
Primghar, Iowa — According to the minutes of the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors for Tuesday, November 8th, the supervisors have requested to have the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office lift the burning ban for the rural areas of O’Brien County. There has been no official...
Burning Bans In Sioux, O’Brien, and Osceola Counties Lifted
Northwest Iowa — The burning bans issued in September for O’Brien, Osceola, and Sioux counties have been lifted. Even after the recent rains, to be sure, conditions are still dry. The latest USDA crop report says 85 percent of topsoil in the northwest region is rated “short” or “very short” of moisture, with only 15 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Nobody Won Powerball Jackpot, But A Ticket Sold In Sheldon Is Worth $150,000
Sheldon, Iowa — No winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing — but one ticket sold in Sheldon is worth $150,000. And Monday’s jackpot has now swelled to an estimated one-point-nine BILLION dollars. Three tickets sold in Iowa for SATURDAY’S drawing were one number away...
Osceola County EMS Director Eyes The Future With EMS Tax Revenue
Sibley, Iowa — Citizens of Osceola County will soon be paying a tax to go toward Emergency Medical Services. A new law recently went into effect, making this possible, and Osceola County voters approved levying the tax at the polls on Tuesday by 65 percent. As a new tax, it needed at least 60 percent to pass.
