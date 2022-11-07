Read full article on original website
Feds seize ton of meth worth nearly $18.7M at Mexico-Texas crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. According to a news release, officers with the Office of Field Operations encountered a 2010 International ProStar tractor-trailer manifesting paint buckets on Nov. 1. Investigators...
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two. Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff. On Election Day,...
Melissa Cigarroa elected to represent Laredo’s District 3
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One race that isn’t headed to a runoff is city council District 3. Melissa Cigarroa won with 54% of the vote, beating out the closest candidate Jerry Perez who came in with 26%. After her victory, Cigarroa was asked about some of the issues she...
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
Rio Bravo Fitness Center renamed after LCpl David Lee Espinoza
RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Veteran’s Day may be a couple of days away, but Webb County officials decided to honor a fallen hero on Wednesday by keeping his memory alive. Last year, Webb County Commissioners voted to rename the Rio Bravo Community Center after Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors
Rio Bravo. (KGNS) - While some races are heading to runoff elections, there are some who reflect a clear winner. Citizens from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo selected their respective mayor as well. With a total of 457 votes in Rio Bravo and a whooping 401 votes in El Cenizo,...
The tight race for Laredo mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ten candidates are vying to be selected as Laredo’s next mayor. It is expected to be a tight race for the candidates. Although there are a lot of options, it also makes it harder to decide who is the right pick. Today’s election will bring...
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several charges including assault on a public servant. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Pena, 25 who is wanted for assault, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. His last known addressed was on the 300 block...
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
Ruthe B Cowl to hold Runway for a Cause event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several models will walk the runway to benefit a local rehabilitation center this Thursday. The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway for a Cause fundraiser. This year’s theme is Champaign and Chocolates to raise funds for much-needed patient care therapy services.
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance. Council members will consider looking at their performances. The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to...
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
Wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on KGNS
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News is your complete source for all Election Day coverage. Crews will be covering all the key races on all the stations of KGNS. Coverage continues throughout the day on our newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. When the polls close at 7 p.m., we begin wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on our Digital News Desk and on our app. Ruben Villarreal and Jerry Garza will bring you non-stop Election Night coverage.
Webb County voters report issues on Election Day
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Election Day, voters across the country are heading to the polls to cast their ballot for the midterm elections. In Webb County, some voters here at home are already reporting issues at some voting sites across town. As early as 7 a.m., a number...
Pets of the Week: Sunflower and Betty
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this weeks’ segment of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to not one but two four-legged friends that are looking for new homes. We got a friend for cat lovers, and we have one for dog lovers. Sunflower is a two-year-old cat that...
District 6 candidates strategize on Election Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day marks the end of the road for many candidates. In just a few hours from now, they will learn whether they did everything they could to get their message out to the voters. With five very different candidates running to represent District 6, there...
