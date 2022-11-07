ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Vote for the fifth finalist for the Michigan Football Player of the Year award

MLive has revealed the first four finalists for the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award. Now it’s time for fans to select a fifth finalist. Vote now and as often as you want for the individual you want to be the fifth finalist for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Share this article with as many people as possible to gain votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ranking all 64 teams left in high school football in Michigan

The latest edition of the Top 50, we’re doing something a bit different. There are just 64 teams still standing in 11-man football in the state of Michigan, so we will rank those 64 teams. Sorry to the Rockfords, Davisons, Salines and West Bloomfields of the world, you guys...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Spring Lake golfer named GAM Men’s Player of the Year

Nick Krueger of Spring Lake is the 2022 Golf Association of Michigan Men’s Player of the Year. The 2022 Michigan Amateur champion, who plays for Grand Valley State University, finished atop the points list through his performance in the various GAM tournaments.
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

See Ann Arbor-area volleyball regional schedule

ANN ARBOR – Three Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams claimed district championships last week and they will now compete for regional titles this week. Check out the regional final schedule for Ann Arbor Skyline, Saline and Milan below. -- DIVISION 1. Regional 4 hosted by Brownstown Woodhaven. Nov. 8. 5...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Lawyer claims Michigan player started postgame tunnel incident with Michigan State

A lawyer representing a suspended Michigan State football player alleges a Michigan player started one of the Oct. 29 postgame altercations in the tunnel. David Diamond, a California-based attorney who spoke with MLive on Tuesday afternoon, said the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head down as if he was going to “charge” at Michigan State players in the tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 in a heated rivalry game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Nebraska vs. Michigan football predictions, odds & lines for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football continued its dominant form last Saturday with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers. It was a tale of two halves for the...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan to season-opening win over Purdue Fort Wayne

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan began a new season on Monday with a lot of new players, but the most familiar face made his presence known. Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked three shots in Michigan’s 75-56 win over visiting Purdue Fort Wayne on opening night of the 2022-23 season. He surpassed 1,000 career points in the process.
FORT WAYNE, IN
MLive.com

Rutgers vs. Michigan State football predictions & picks for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans return home after two straight road games as they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday. Both teams...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls

Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton pulls out four-set win over Grass Lake

SPRINGPORT -- Hanover-Horton rallied to take the first set, then after a rally fell short in the second, pulled out wins in the third and fourth to beat Grass Lake 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Tuesday in the Division 3 regional semifinal. The Comets will take on Pewamo-Westphalia, a 25-21,...
HORTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy