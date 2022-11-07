ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Former Petersburg police officer dies; funeral held on Friday

By Joyce Chu, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago

PETERSBURG—The community lost a hero when Leslie DeLuca, former police officer, took her last breath this Saturday morning at 3:20am. She died from her cancer complications.

DeLuca, 52, served in the workforce for nearly 30 years, which she has described as a calling: "The way I look at it, we’re the voice for the victims," she said back in September.

She worked with the Petersburg police department for 13 years.

DeLuca discovered she had breast cancer in the spring of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Even as the cancer spread in her bones and other organs, she continued pressing through and serving the city, until the fatigue and her nausea became unbearable. She stepped down in June, spending her time with family and friends.

A funeral will be held in her honor this Friday, Nov. 11 at 11a.m-1p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son, 103 S Adams St., Petersburg, VA 23803.

Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

Thank you for your dedication, bravery, sacrifice and service to your community. Petersburg Va will miss her.. my condolences to her families 💙🖤🤍💙🖤🤍.. Rest In Love 🌻

