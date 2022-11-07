ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

Tips To Prepare For Iowa’s “Snow Filled” Winter

As the temperature drops, we have started to dread the inevitable-- winter. The Farmer’s Almanac came out with its first wintertime predictions in August saying that Iowa will be a Hibernation Zone and that it will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. The Farmers Almanac also predicts that December will be stormy and cold nationwide.
ccjdigital.com

Iowa joins growing list of states waiving HOS for fuel haulers

Trucking news and briefs for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022:. Iowa joins neighboring states in waiving HOS for fuel haulers. Iowa is joining a growing list of states that have waived certain hours of service regulations for fuel haulers. Neighboring states South Dakota and Nebraska also recently suspended HOS regs for certain fuel haulers.
WHO 13

Unseasonable cold coming for central Iowa, along with storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid […]
Daily Iowan

UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change

After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend

Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Radio Iowa

Bargains may be available on turkeys for Thanksgiving meal

Some Iowans are buying frozen turkeys now just to have them in the freezer and be prepared for the big Thanksgiving meal later this month. While some reports show grocery prices are up 13% this fall compared to last year, Morgan Pothoven at the Iowa Turkey Federation says many stores are selling turkeys as a loss-leader.
K92.3

Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers

We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
Radio Iowa

Two new bird flu cases confirmed in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the third and fourth outbreaks in the state.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
KCCI.com

When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
cbs2iowa.com

Rainfall reports from unusual November storm

A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
ABC7 Chicago

Iowa woman turns 115 years old, becoming oldest person in United States

LAKE CITY, IOWA -- An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday, making her now the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two world wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series championships. For a 115th birthday,...
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa

A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
98.1 KHAK

Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?

Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
IOWA STATE

