Many Iowa Motorists Are Breaking This Little Known Law
When you get behind the wheel of a car, you have a lot of responsibilities. Most of us don't think of driving as an execution of one responsibility after another, but it really is. Oh, and my mom always said, driving is a privilege and not a right. One of...
Tips To Prepare For Iowa’s “Snow Filled” Winter
As the temperature drops, we have started to dread the inevitable-- winter. The Farmer’s Almanac came out with its first wintertime predictions in August saying that Iowa will be a Hibernation Zone and that it will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. The Farmers Almanac also predicts that December will be stormy and cold nationwide.
ccjdigital.com
Iowa joins growing list of states waiving HOS for fuel haulers
Trucking news and briefs for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022:. Iowa joins neighboring states in waiving HOS for fuel haulers. Iowa is joining a growing list of states that have waived certain hours of service regulations for fuel haulers. Neighboring states South Dakota and Nebraska also recently suspended HOS regs for certain fuel haulers.
Unseasonable cold coming for central Iowa, along with storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid […]
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Save An Endangered Child in Iowa?
Now that November is underway and temperatures will start to drop, hopefully, this is something you don't have to hear about for a long time. Everyone knows they shouldn't do it but it seems like every year we see and read scary stories of animals and/or children being left inside a hot car.
KCCI.com
Des Moines National Weather Service says weekend rain has little impact on drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines says Iowa only saw about two to three inches of rain statewide on Friday and Saturday, and that isn't enough to get us out of the drought. Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the NWS says we'll need to see...
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Radio Iowa
Bargains may be available on turkeys for Thanksgiving meal
Some Iowans are buying frozen turkeys now just to have them in the freezer and be prepared for the big Thanksgiving meal later this month. While some reports show grocery prices are up 13% this fall compared to last year, Morgan Pothoven at the Iowa Turkey Federation says many stores are selling turkeys as a loss-leader.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan’s’ Weather Outlook Model for November
(Des Moines) October has been one of the top twenty driest months statewide over the past 150 years. There is some good news on the Horizon. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining in the weather outlook models. He says any moisture we can get before it...
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers
We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
Radio Iowa
Two new bird flu cases confirmed in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the third and fourth outbreaks in the state.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
KCCI.com
When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
cbs2iowa.com
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm
A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
ABC7 Chicago
Iowa woman turns 115 years old, becoming oldest person in United States
LAKE CITY, IOWA -- An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday, making her now the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two world wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series championships. For a 115th birthday,...
2 Iowa counties ordered to recount votes immediately due to 'technical problems'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties are still waiting on official election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Due to this, Pate is calling on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa
A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?
Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
