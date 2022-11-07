ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry could get offensive help for Titans’ key Week 10 game vs. Broncos

Derrick Henry could get some much-needed offensive help when the Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday. The Titans saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Week 9 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in OT. Tennessee really struggled offensively in the game, with Henry the only one who was able to score a touchdown (two actually) in the contest. While rookie QB Malik Willis showed signs of improvement, it was in vain as none of their wide receivers managed to catch a pass.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Joshua Williams pushes for CB3 spot after Titans win

SdbThe Kansas City Chiefs trust their rookie cornerbacks in 2022. Ultimately, Joshua Williams is back in the CB3 conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defensive back corps is very young, and they doubled down on that before the trade deadline. Rookies, including cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook, have been key rotational players as the season progresses. But the most prominent among them is cornerback Joshua Williams. After a win over the Tennessee Titans, Williams is setting himself apart on the defensive depth chart.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

4 Titans most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans saw their five-game win streak snapped as they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 5-3, the Titans still hold first place in the AFC South. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Titans’ Week 9 loss vs. the Chiefs.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel

The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy