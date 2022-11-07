Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis proved 2 really important things in Chiefs loss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. − Even as the Tennessee Titans offense sputtered and stalled throughout the second half of Sunday night's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it never felt like rookie quarterback Malik Willis was the problem. The Titans (5-3) lost a 20-17 slugfest against the Chiefs (6-2)...
Titans' Mike Vrabel criticism of wide receivers underscores frustrations with offense
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about relying on Derrick Henry after Sunday's loss, and it appeared he took a shot at his wide receivers.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’ll be interesting to see where expects rank them in their NFL power rankings for Week 10. As we always do, we start our round-up...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Derrick Henry could get offensive help for Titans’ key Week 10 game vs. Broncos
Derrick Henry could get some much-needed offensive help when the Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday. The Titans saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Week 9 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in OT. Tennessee really struggled offensively in the game, with Henry the only one who was able to score a touchdown (two actually) in the contest. While rookie QB Malik Willis showed signs of improvement, it was in vain as none of their wide receivers managed to catch a pass.
How Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Treylon Burks are preparing to play vs Broncos
The reinforcements are coming for the Tennessee Titans' offense. After missing a month with a toe injury, receiver Treylon Burks returned to practice Wednesday. He hasn't been designated to return from injured reserve, but the rookie said he expects to play for the Titans (5-3) against the Broncos (3-5) on Sunday (noon, CBS) at Nissan Stadium.
Titans snap count takeaways from Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans nearly pulled off a massive upset on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 at Arrowhead Stadium but ultimately couldn’t pull it off, losing 20-17 in overtime. The story of Week 9 was the same story we’ve seen all year: Tennessee’s defense played an excellent game...
Bills Playoff Hero, Colts Coach Frank Reich Fired After Week 9 Loss vs. Patriots
Frank Reich led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season, far from the success he had with the 1990s Bills dynasty.
Joshua Williams pushes for CB3 spot after Titans win
SdbThe Kansas City Chiefs trust their rookie cornerbacks in 2022. Ultimately, Joshua Williams is back in the CB3 conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defensive back corps is very young, and they doubled down on that before the trade deadline. Rookies, including cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook, have been key rotational players as the season progresses. But the most prominent among them is cornerback Joshua Williams. After a win over the Tennessee Titans, Williams is setting himself apart on the defensive depth chart.
4 Titans most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans saw their five-game win streak snapped as they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 5-3, the Titans still hold first place in the AFC South. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Titans’ Week 9 loss vs. the Chiefs.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
atozsports.com
Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel
The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
Comments / 0