Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ
As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact NJ this week
Tropical Storm Nicole will likely affect New Jersey with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force wind gusts on Friday and Saturday. The likely last tropical storm of the hurricane season will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon when it will make landfall along the Central Florida coastline. The National...
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes
The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Lunar Eclipse Seen Over New Jersey This Morning
November 8, 2022 A total lunar eclipse was seen over New Jersey early this morning. According to NASA a lunar…
New Jersey, Look How Much Less Other States Pay For A House
Have you moved around the country or are you a New Jersey lifer? I know both groups and I never hear the end of this housing conversation from both sides. Yes, people around the country pay less than we do in Jersey. I get it, but I'll always argue that New Jersey also offers more than most states and I stand by that.
Blue laser pointed at plane landing at NJ’s Teterboro Airport
TETERBORO — A blue laser was pointed at a small business jet as it landed at Teterboro Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The FAA said Air Alsie #6771 was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul around 5 p.m. when the crew reported the cockpit was lit by the laser. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
Tracking windy, rainy weather heading to New Jersey by Friday
New Jersey will be dealing with some windy and wet weather to end the week.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Study: 1 in 5 NJ residents wait until temperatures are freezing to turn on the heat
New Jersey residents may be holding off on turning on their heat to save money on rising energy prices.
The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023
There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
