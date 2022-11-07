Read full article on original website
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
Housing market seeing ‘serious correction’: These 6 cities see year-over-year price drops
The housing market is facing a ‘serious correction” as pending home sales fall 35%, the biggest drop in at least seven years, according to Redfin. That correction is hitting prices in at least six cities that are now seeing year-over-year price declines. Several are in California.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
Prices Would Have to Fall 25% for Homes to Be Affordable Again: Study
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It’s unlikely that the cost of purchasing a home will return to a normal level of affordability anytime soon. To buy the typical U.S. home at today’s mortgage rates, the median household would need to...
Feds' latest rate hike has experts pondering if mortgage rates will drop in 'another year or two'
Housing experts don't see a clear end for rising mortgage interest rates. "It may be another year or two before that happens," national realtors' group top economist says. Fed Chair Powell thinks housing market has "weakened significantly," due to higher mortgage rates. As the Federal Reserve added another interest rate...
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year
Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
This interactive map shows the home price shift in America’s biggest housing markets
John Burns Real Estate Consulting told Fortune back in July that “home price tops” across the country were already getting blown off. If they were correct, it meant for the first time in a decade the U.S. was transitioning into a period of falling home prices. At the...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining
2022 has provided a curious housing situation: The combination of high mortgage rates, steep home prices and low inventory has resulted in one of the biggest seller’s markets in history. As Forbes reported, the median existing home price was $384,800 in September, which is down from $413,800 in June...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Markets Where Home Prices May Fall
a recent analysis reveals which housing markets are likely to have a decline in prices over the next year.
Redfin to cut another 13% of workforce, shutter RedfinNow
WASHINGTON (AP) — Online real estate broker Redfin is cutting 862 employees and shutting down its instant-cash-offer subsidiary RedfinNow, another casualty of two-decade high interest rates stoked by the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. The job cuts amount to 13% of Redfin’s workforce, the company announced in a regulatory filing. Redfin also laid off 470 employees in June, blaming slowing home sales. Redfin has slashed more than a quarter of its workforce since April 2022 on the assumption that the housing downturn will last “at least through 2023,” it said in the filing. The average U.S. long-term mortgage rate is hovering around 7%, partially a result of the Fed raising rates six times this year at it tries to stem four-decade high inflation. Fed officials have boosted their benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a point at its last four meetings, sowing fears that its heavy-handed policy could tip the U.S. into a recession.
