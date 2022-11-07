ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Money

Prices Would Have to Fall 25% for Homes to Be Affordable Again: Study

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It’s unlikely that the cost of purchasing a home will return to a normal level of affordability anytime soon. To buy the typical U.S. home at today’s mortgage rates, the median household would need to...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year

Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
The Associated Press

Redfin to cut another 13% of workforce, shutter RedfinNow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Online real estate broker Redfin is cutting 862 employees and shutting down its instant-cash-offer subsidiary RedfinNow, another casualty of two-decade high interest rates stoked by the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. The job cuts amount to 13% of Redfin’s workforce, the company announced in a regulatory filing. Redfin also laid off 470 employees in June, blaming slowing home sales. Redfin has slashed more than a quarter of its workforce since April 2022 on the assumption that the housing downturn will last “at least through 2023,” it said in the filing. The average U.S. long-term mortgage rate is hovering around 7%, partially a result of the Fed raising rates six times this year at it tries to stem four-decade high inflation. Fed officials have boosted their benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a point at its last four meetings, sowing fears that its heavy-handed policy could tip the U.S. into a recession.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy