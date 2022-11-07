Rian Johnson explains why he turned the ‘Knives Out’ formula on its head for ‘Glass Onion’

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
digitalspy.com
Knives Out sequel Glass Onion's new trailer arrives ahead of cinema release
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to cinemas later this month, and we've now got a new trailer to mark the upcoming release. The Knives Out sequel is getting a historic one-week run in cinemas from November 23, marking the first-ever Netflix movie to be shown in all three of the major US theatrical chains (AMC, Regal and Cinemark).
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Time has not been kind to one of cinema’s all-time great franchises, at least depending on who you ask
A franchise doesn’t remain at the forefront of popular culture for 60 years by churning out a string of forgettable, formulaic, and/or terrible additional installments, but cinematic sacrilege may be getting committed in front of everyone’s eyes as the James Bond back catalogue comes under scrutiny. Pretty much...
5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron
Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds is still haunted by his ‘traumatic’ appearance on Korea’s ‘The Masked Singer’
The Masked Singer is one of the most popular TV shows on the planet right now, one that allows audiences to play a guessing game from the comfort of their own homes before the identity of the costumed crooners is ultimately revealed. Some big (and occasionally controversial) names have appeared on the series in the past, but did you know Ryan Reynolds was one of them?
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A black and white edit of a mediocre horror sequel instantly makes it ten times better
The long-running Friday the 13th franchise is still going strong after over 40 years since the original premiered in 1980. The most recent installment in the franchise was 2009’s remake of the same name, but since then, there haven’t been any developments since the lawsuit fiasco between the original film’s director/producer Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller. Although the lawsuit did end in December of 2021 with no resolution in sight. Since, there haven’t been any updates on a new Friday the 13th film either, so the franchise has been stuck in purgatory for several years. Even Friday the 13th: The Game couldn’t release more content during the legal dispute, so there hasn’t been much love for the slasher franchise lately. What’s more, a handful of lackluster sequels haven’t exactly given the franchise a good foundation to build upon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
wegotthiscovered.com
An epic box office bomb that still sucked after 3 Director’s Cuts rides into battle once more on streaming
Filmmakers going back to the well to tinker with their back catalogue is hardly a new practice, with Ridley Scott an early proponent of the Director’s Cut. Ironically, given his history with the historical epic, it was cruelly fitting that no less than three extended versions failed to turn peer Oliver Stone’s spiritual bedfellow Alexander into something remotely resembling greatness.
wegotthiscovered.com
A weirdly disturbing body horror calamity slims down to squeeze onto the streaming charts
Even though he deservedly reigns as one of the most iconic voices in the history horror, success isn’t guaranteed every time Stephen King puts pen to paper, or when his work inevitably gets adapted for live-action. One major case in point in 1996’s Thinner, which is hellaciously strange, but not very good.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
wegotthiscovered.com
A joyless horror remake that plunged a franchise into a hell it still hasn’t escaped slices up fresh support
Fans have certainly noticed that it’s been a dozen years since we’ve seen A Nightmare on Elm Street on our screens, which is utterly bizarre when virtually every notable horror IP under the sun (or fiery depths of hell) has been rebooted, remade, or reinvented at least once in that time.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo reveals best look yet at Ironheart’s upgrades
A new promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us our best look yet at one of the more advanced iterations of the Stark tech-inspired suit utilized by a new hero being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart. The promo comes to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
Comments / 0