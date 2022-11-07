Read full article on original website
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
We're Still Recovering From The Plunging, Curve-Hugging Blue Gown Kylie Jenner Wore For Fashion Week—It's Unreal!
There are few celebs who can constantly surprise us as much as Kylie Jenner does. The 25-year-old always serves jaw-dropping looks—from her Kylie Cosmetics campaigns to her daily ‘fits. We don’t often see her on the red carpet or at fashion week as much as her supermodel sister,...
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Khloe Kardashian Slays In Super Sexy Copper Cutout Dress At CFDA Awards: Photo
Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.
Kelly Rowland Holds Court in Striking Black Dress & Sandals at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Her Family
Kelly Rowland was honored at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 yesterday. The singer received the Award of Courage during the event, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. The former Destiny’s Child member attended the soirée alongside her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan. Rowland graced the red carpet dressed in all black, making a chic entrance with the addition of see-through fabrics and a dramatic shawl. The “Bad Hair” actress opted for a sleek short sleeveless dress with a sheer floor-length overlay, also in black, that was trimmed with black faux fur. Layering up, the “Say My...
Lindsey Vonn Subtly Sparkles in Striped Blazer & Gucci Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Lindsey Vonn arrived in chic style on the red carpet on Saturday for LACMA’s Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Vonn arrived to the soirée in a shimmering double-breasted suit that was perfectly nipped at the waist. The stunning ensemble featured a striped design in green, yellow and black. Vonn’s entire look was pulled together with minimal jewelry, a nude lip, a smokey eye look, and Vonn’s long locks styled down and wavy. She was also carrying a shining gold clutch. As for footwear, the Olympian slipped on a pair of Gucci peep-toe heels. The shoes featured...
Kris Jenner Pops in Wonder Woman Costume With Paneled Dress, Cape & Red Boots for Halloween
Kris Jenner embodied Wonder Woman for Halloween this year. While at home, Jenner posed for photos in a paneled dress with sheer beige sleeves. The ensemble included a deep neckline with a red silk bodice, blue star-printed miniskirt and gold trim, mimicking the superhero’s own signature leotard. A red cape and metallic gold arm bands finished the “Kardashians” star’s attire, as well as round gold hoop earrings and a matching star-printed headband. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) “Boss by day Wonder Woman by night,” Jenner captioned her post. When it came to footwear, Jenner opted for...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Bella Hadid Is Obsessed With Balletcore Style
As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Kris Jenner Goes Casual-Chic In Sweatpants & Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers for Date-Night With Boyfriend Corey Gamble
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner swapped her usual all-black attire for a casual ensemble while out with her partner Corey Gamble in Los Angeles today. The dynamic superstar duo was a coordinated cozy couple for the outing.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Stay 'Late Into the Night' at Halloween Party
Things are heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid! An eyewitness tells ET that the pair attended Circoloco and Teksupport's massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this past weekend, where they partied the night away. "They came with a group, which included Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and...
Kendall Jenner Is Red Hot In A Vintage Chilli-Print Minidress
We have a feeling that supermodel and tequila entrepreneur Kendall Jenner might have a taste for a spicy margarita. Yesterday in New York City, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned up the heat, swapping her all-white sequin Khaite gown at the CFDA Awards for a red hot minidress.
Kim Kardashian Is Sleek In Black Leather Gown For LACMA’s Art & Film Gala: Photos
Kim Kardashian was a vision in a fitted leather gown by Balenciaga featuring their signature glove detail. The reality star, 41, stunned as she posed on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. The dress ended in a dramatic train adding to the evening vibe of the ensemble, and she kept the rest of the look simple with just a pointy shoe. She opted for a beachy wave through her blonde-dyed hair, keeping her makeup bold in neutral tones with long lashes and a defined lip.
Florence Pugh Blooms in Floral Philosophy Dress & Jimmy Choo Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’
Florence Pugh made a case for florals during her latest television appearance. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star appeared as a guest on “The Late Show with Seth Meyers” last night. While on the late-night show, Pugh talked about her experiences with sheep on set of “The Wonder” as well as bringing her grandmother to red carpet premieres with her. Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray dressed the actress in a bright floral look. She wore a bright pink long-sleeve dress covered in a flower print with shades of orange, purple and black mixed in. The Philosophy dress featured ruching in the bodice and a...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
