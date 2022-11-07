Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.

