New York City, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
Houston Chronicle

GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer...
HOUSTON, TX
MassLive.com

Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder avoid arbitration with $1.2M agreement

LAS VEGAS -- The Red Sox avoided arbitration with outfielder Rob Refsnyder by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million deal for 2023 on Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings first reported the deal. Refsnyder was a pleasant surprise for Boston in 2022 after signing a minor league...
BOSTON, MA

