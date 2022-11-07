Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the "Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.". Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone's staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn't expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post's Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.
Yankees prospect named International League Pitcher of the year; Mets infielder named IL All-Star
Good news for the New York farm systems. Minor League Baseball announced its 2022 International League honors on Monday and Yankees' Greg Weissert was named as both the league's Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year's best free agents. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman and...
Houston Chronicle
GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer...
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Red Sox owner John Henry reportedly eyeing Commanders bid
Days after announcing plans to sell Liverpool F.C., Red Sox owner John Henry has reportedly emerged as a suitor for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.
Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder avoid arbitration with $1.2M agreement
LAS VEGAS -- The Red Sox avoided arbitration with outfielder Rob Refsnyder by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million deal for 2023 on Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings first reported the deal. Refsnyder was a pleasant surprise for Boston in 2022 after signing a minor league...
