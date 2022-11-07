Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three-Vehicle Crash on Southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward Area
On the morning of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, officials in Hayward reported a three-vehicle crash on I-880. The car accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 880 at the West Tennyson Road offramp, authorities said. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on I-880 in Hayward. A preliminary report by the...
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto
On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City
DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
CHP searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.
CHP San Jose officer hospitalized after crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday, CHP said. The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. on State Route 17 in Lexington Hills. The CHP San Jose area officer was clearing a crash on northbound SR-17, north of Redwood Estates. The officer was getting into […]
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
Two Killed in Car Accident on El Camino Real in Redwood City
The Redwood City Police Department reported a fatal car accident on El Camino Real on November 4, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. near Finger Avenue and El Camino Real, according to Redwood City PD. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on El Camino Real in Redwood City.
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
One arrested in connection with Oakland business robberies
Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of robberies at a business in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
Fatal Redwood City crash leaves 2 kids without parents; community calls for improved traffic safety
Community members are calling for changes after a speeding vehicle hit the Ammen family's vehicle, killing the parents of two 7-year-old girls. A nearby business owner says accidents happen in that area "all the time," but nothing has been done by the city to make the road safer.
Dealing With Brain Injuries After an Accident in Stockton, California
It can be a difficult and confusing time when brain injuries happen due to an accident. You may be dealing with medical appointments, therapy and the stress of not knowing what the future holds. In addition, you may be facing astronomical medical expenses and other losses. It is essential to...
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
SFist
Big Rig Full of Shrimp Catches Fire on Dumbarton Bridge, Shuts Down Traffic For Eight Hours
A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite. An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO...
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
Police searching for suspects in Oakland armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
