Singer Jim Brickman gets ready for his holiday tour ‘A Very Merry Christmas’

By Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Jim Brickman is a man of many talents.

He is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and pianist who spoke to KTLA’s Sam Rubin about his upcoming holiday tour that kicks off Thanksgiving weekend.

His new single “Peace Joy Love” is out now and all proceeds benefit Ukraine’s United 24 fundraising campaign.

“It was just a real labor of love to try to use music as a bridge to peace in the world,” he explained. “We wrote this song to celebrate peace, joy, and love to support our friends in Ukraine that are going through such a challenging time right now.”

You can also see him live in concert as he kicks off his “A Very Merry Christmas” tour on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information visit his website jimbrickman.com

Matt and Savannah Shaw will be his special guests.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2022.

