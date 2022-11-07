ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9dxm_0j1v7h0W00

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next?

NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.

Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And although the Cardinals were named a preseason favorite to win the NFC West this season, they are 3-6 through nine games this year.

Fans predict it's only a matter of time before the Cardinals move on from the 43-year-old NFL head coach.

"We live in a world where Kliff Kingsbury has a head coaching job and Frank Reich doesn’t," a fan wrote.

"That should be the last time Kliff Kingsbury is on the sidelines as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals," said Alex Clancy.

"in the 4 years since hiring Kliff Kingsbury, they've played 29 home games they've won only 10 of them the only teams with fewer home wins than the Cardinals since 2019? Lions Panthers Jaguars Commanders Texans," said Warren Sharp.

Should the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? It's probably only a matter of time before they do.

The Cardinals play the Rams this Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
The Spun

Eagles Star Admits He Might Not Play For Much Longer

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has an end date to his playing career in mind. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Johnson addressed when he might retire while discussing mental health at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey on Saturday. "To be honest with you, I’ve thought...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job

Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report Reveals Whether Josh McDaniels' Job In Vegas Is Safe

Will Josh McDaniels be the next NFL head coach fired?  The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday. He joins Matt Rhule as one of two head coaches to lose their jobs in the NFL this season.  Some are questioning if McDaniels will be next. His Raiders are 2-6 this season, good for last in the ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy