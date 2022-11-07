NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next?

NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.

Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And although the Cardinals were named a preseason favorite to win the NFC West this season, they are 3-6 through nine games this year.

Fans predict it's only a matter of time before the Cardinals move on from the 43-year-old NFL head coach.

"We live in a world where Kliff Kingsbury has a head coaching job and Frank Reich doesn’t," a fan wrote.

"That should be the last time Kliff Kingsbury is on the sidelines as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals," said Alex Clancy.

"in the 4 years since hiring Kliff Kingsbury, they've played 29 home games they've won only 10 of them the only teams with fewer home wins than the Cardinals since 2019? Lions Panthers Jaguars Commanders Texans," said Warren Sharp.

Should the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? It's probably only a matter of time before they do.

The Cardinals play the Rams this Sunday.