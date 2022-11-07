Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
25newsnow.com
Normal’s purchase of Rivian vehicles becomes talking point in failed effort to reduce town’s tax levy
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal’s proposed tax levy, the amount of property taxes the town plans to collect next year, is unchanged from the current year. However, two town council members tried unsuccessfully to lower the levy. The council directed its staff Monday night to prepare a levy...
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
starvedrock.media
Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs
It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
1470 WMBD
Feds fine Caterpillar for June Mapleton foundry death
MAPLETON, Ill. – Caterpillar is being fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the death of a worker at its Mapleton foundry earlier this year. OSHA says in a news release Caterpillar is being fined more than $145,000, and is being forced to install guardrails and restraint systems, or otherwise eliminate hazards at the plant.
25newsnow.com
Two hospitalized after morning crash in Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Peoria. In a statement, Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were returning from a previous call around 7 AM, when they came across an accident at Spalding and Jefferson.
1470 WMBD
Concerns about downtown Courtyard by Marriott
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s apprently been going on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many may not have known about it until recently. 25 News reports they were told by a number of guests attending a local wedding over the weekend they reserved rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott weeks ahead of time.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
beltmag.com
Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland
Punk rock in a preeminently average town. The following is an exclusive excerpt from “Chapter 10: Nazi Punks Fuck Off” from Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett, published in 2021 by the University of Illinois Press. Remembrance of...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for weapons, business burglary charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed on charges he stole money from a local business a week ago, among other things. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says Gregory Belville, 32, was arrested Tuesday, originally on a count of Burglary to a Business. The break-in allegedly occurred September...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead
UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
Trio of Area Football Teams Head to State Quarterfinals with Undefeated Records
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area football teams have reached the Elite 8 of their playoff brackets without a loss. Pekin brings an 11-0 record into its class 7A state quarterfinal match-up with Lake Zurich on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Dragons have never played in a quarterfinal game and have never had an 11-0 […]
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Vincent Richmond demands “accountability” and “transparency” during investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of Samuel Vincent Richmond is calling for transparency and accountability as the investigation into his death continues. His family spoke Tuesday evening during a rally for Richmond, nicknamed “Meatman,” held at City Hall in downtown Peoria. The 59-year-old was shot and...
Comments / 0