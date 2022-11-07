Read full article on original website
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury
Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
wymt.com
Connor Fugate signs with UK
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another 606 product has joined the Kentucky baseball team. Paintsville pitcher Connor Fugate signed his letter of intent for UK on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers ace struck out 68 batters in 10 starts in 2022, finishing with a 3.07 ERA. “It feels great. I’ve dreamed about...
Centre Daily
Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced
The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season. For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari impressed by debut of Cason Wallace, former 5-star recruit, vs. Howard
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has coached dozens of five-star freshmen during his tenure with the Wildcats, and he expects Cason Wallace to be the next to join the pantheon of difference-makers on the Bluegrass following Monday night's impressive performance in the season opener. Wallace scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in his first college game as the Wildcats waxed Howard, 95-63.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
WTVQ
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
WHAS 11
High school football coaches agree to let player with down syndrome score touchdown
Number 6 from Henry County was named the game's MVP and it wasn't just the last touchdown of the night. It was the last touchdown for the team of the 2022 season.
fox56news.com
Boyle County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Boyle County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Hundreds of acres burned overnight in Estill County
IRVINE, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Wednesday, people throughout central Kentucky woke up to the smell of smoke coming from wildfires. Bridget Abernathy with The Kentucky Department of Forestry reported that in the past 24 hours, there were 34 new fires. That adds to the total of 330 wildfires...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
fox56news.com
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
247Sports
