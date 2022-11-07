ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Connor Fugate signs with UK

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another 606 product has joined the Kentucky baseball team. Paintsville pitcher Connor Fugate signed his letter of intent for UK on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers ace struck out 68 batters in 10 starts in 2022, finishing with a 3.07 ERA. “It feels great. I’ve dreamed about...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced

The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season. For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari impressed by debut of Cason Wallace, former 5-star recruit, vs. Howard

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has coached dozens of five-star freshmen during his tenure with the Wildcats, and he expects Cason Wallace to be the next to join the pantheon of difference-makers on the Bluegrass following Monday night's impressive performance in the season opener. Wallace scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in his first college game as the Wildcats waxed Howard, 95-63.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Hundreds of acres burned overnight in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Wednesday, people throughout central Kentucky woke up to the smell of smoke coming from wildfires. Bridget Abernathy with The Kentucky Department of Forestry reported that in the past 24 hours, there were 34 new fires. That adds to the total of 330 wildfires...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentuckians reject Amendment #1

The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy