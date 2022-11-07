Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has coached dozens of five-star freshmen during his tenure with the Wildcats, and he expects Cason Wallace to be the next to join the pantheon of difference-makers on the Bluegrass following Monday night's impressive performance in the season opener. Wallace scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in his first college game as the Wildcats waxed Howard, 95-63.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO