WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton
Professor Burton discusses the election, the latest jobs report, the Federal Reserve, inflation, a potential recession, fuel prices and more. Former UVA Baseball Pitcher Jeff Kamrath joined the show to discuss the 1186 Legacy Foundation and the impact it is having on the Charlottesville Community. Kim Morris is an RN,...
Council votes on extending Rogers contract through end of 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s on the consent agenda, so City Council tonight will likely extend the contract of interim City Manager Michael Rogers through the end of 2023. City Council had already extended the contract with what is really the Robert Bobb Group first through June of this year, then until December. Tonight, Council votes to extend the contract through December 31, 2023.
Albemarle man pleads guilty to robbery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An Albemarle County man pled guilty yesterday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice prioritizes the...
CPD charges hit-and-run driver in High Street bicyclist incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have arrested a 31-year old Orange man in connection with the viral video showing a biker hit on High Street. City Police say their Traffic Unit has been able to identify 31-year old John Dean Sherwin as the apparent driver of an SUV that hit cyclist Kenyon Barnes — seemingly purposeful — on East High Street the afternoon of October 18th. Barnes was knocked into a shrub and was not seriously injured.
Virginia Women’s Basketball Hosts UMBC Thursday Night Live on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) hosts UMBC (1-0) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. All Virginia Women’s...
Virginia Erases Halftime Deficit to Down George Washington 85-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (1-0) team opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-59 victory against George Washington (0-1) on Monday (Nov. 7) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored...
Virginia Opens Season With 73-61 Victory Over NCCU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the first-ever meeting between Virginia (1-0) and North Carolina Central (0-1), it was the Cavaliers who came up victorious, 73-61, in their 2022-23 season opener at John Paul Jones Arena Monday night (Nov. 7). Virginia knocked down 11 3-pointers, which tied for the most made 3s by the Cavaliers in a single game since their win over Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament.
