CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s on the consent agenda, so City Council tonight will likely extend the contract of interim City Manager Michael Rogers through the end of 2023. City Council had already extended the contract with what is really the Robert Bobb Group first through June of this year, then until December. Tonight, Council votes to extend the contract through December 31, 2023.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO