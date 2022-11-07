ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Fox Business

Mortgage holders lost massive amount of equity in the third quarter: report

U.S. mortgage holders saw a massive loss of equity in the third quarter, mortgage-lending software and analytics company Black Knight found. Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report, released Tuesday, said the total homeowner equity lost in the three-month period amounted to $1.3 trillion. It marked the "largest quarterly decline on record by dollar value and the largest since 2009 on a percentage basis," company data and analytics president Ben Graboske said in a statement.
Daily Mail

America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

‘We Don’t Have Enough Sales’: RedFin Kills Home-Flipping Business Citing Downturn

RedFin is laying off 862 people and closing its high-tech house flipping business, the real estate company announced Wednesday. To make the tough news as easy to digest as possible, CEO Glenn Kelman organized his email to staff that included sections like “Hello, Adversity,” “Our True Colors,” and “A Caring Culture in a Cyclical Industry.”
invezz.com

House prices won’t fall below pre-pandemic levels

30 year mortgage rates are now above 7% for the first time since 2002, having been 3.1% a year ago. Even so, prices rose 44% during COVID and are unlikely to fall that low again. Having written about the latest interest rate hikes yesterday, I wanted to take a look...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year

Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
Daily Mail

Through the roof! Rate on 30-year fixed mortgage increases to 7.14% - the highest since 2001 - as boom towns like Miami and Phoenix see 50% drop in housing demand

US mortgage rates ticked back up to 7.14 percent this week after a minor dip at the end of October - the highest rate the country has seen since 2001. The US housing market has been in dramatic flux this year as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy in an attempt to quash inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

