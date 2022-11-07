Read full article on original website
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
Crypto's white knight lost 94% of his wealth in a single day
Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto entrepreneur known for providing a financial lifeline to struggling firms in the industry, is now in need of a bailout himself.
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Forecasts Imminent Rallies for Bitcoin, Chainlink (LINK) and One of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals
A closely followed crypto trader known for calling moves in the altcoin market says that Bitcoin (BTC) and two other digital assets are ready for rallies this week. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 538,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is about to break out and target the $22,700 area.
So much for decentralization: Binance scooping up rival FTX ignites Crypto Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX (left) and Changpeng Zhao of Binance. Jeenah Moon—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Wei Leng Tay—Bloomberg/Getty Images. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is set to acquire Bahamas-based competitor FTX in a deal that makes it the undisputed leader in the space, and Crypto Twitter is shook.
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
forkast.news
Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry
The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX.com exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX — one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses. Fast facts. Henry Liu, chief executive officer of BTSE crypto exchange, told...
World's largest crypto platform Binance buys rival FTX Trading
The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in what appears to be a bailout of FTX. The owners of the two exchanges — Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance — announced the deal on Twitter, but did not disclose details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
blockworks.co
Crypto Reacts as Binance on Brink of Acquiring FTX
Potential acquisition following apparent liquidity issues could accelerate more stringent scrutiny on space, some say. Binance’s fast-developing and unexpected pending takeover of longtime rival crypto exchange FTX is likely to add even more scrutiny to the asset class, industry participants told Blockworks. Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao tweeted Tuesday...
financefeeds.com
Archax raises $28.5 million to expand FCA-regulated digital asset exchange, brokerage and custodian
“Closing this round and beating our soft-close target in the prevailing market conditions with such a stellar list of investors not only shows their faith in Archax and our strategy for the digital space, but also for the UK as a global centre for innovation, blockchain and digital financial markets too.”
financefeeds.com
Bitso launches QR code Crypto payments in Argentina for tourists
“By offering this product to foreigners visiting Argentina, we are helping them make the most of their money and time by avoiding exchanging cash for local currency and letting them make contactless crypto payments in seconds right from their phones.”. Bitso has announced the launch of QR payments for travellers...
invezz.com
FTX’s implosion ‘is a massive setback’ for crypto, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says FTX's implosion is a huge setback and it will take years to undo the damage. Powell says the collapse and the hoodwinking that's taken place could see regulators use it as an excuse. The Kraken CEO's comments came as Binance walked away from the intention...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says He’s Optimistic on Global Crypto Adoption Amid Partnership With Coinbase
The CEO of credit card giant Mastercard is optimistic that the day will come when there is worldwide adoption of cryptocurrency. In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach says the company is investing in the crypto space with the belief that mass adoption of digital currency is “entirely possible” over time and with improvements.
