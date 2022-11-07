ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators’ Billy Napier: No one works harder than Jeff Scott

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier and now-former USF coach Jeff Scott worked together at Clemson. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

GAINESVILLE — Less than two months after Florida Gators coach Billy Napier was praising what Jeff Scott was building at USF, he was reacting to his friend’s firing.

“It’s a tough profession,” Napier said Monday during his weekly news conference.

Scott’s Bulls took the Gators to the brink in Week 3 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; a botched snap and missed field goal kept USF from forcing overtime, allowing Florida to escape with a 31-28 win. It looked like the Bulls had turned a corner.

Afterward, Napier — who worked with Scott at Clemson — said he “can’t credit South Florida enough” and that he had “a ton of respect for the program that Jeff is building.”

USF lost its next six games, culminating in a 54-28 loss at Temple this past Saturday that cost Scott his job.

“Jeff’s a great coach, right?” Napier said Monday. “He’ll bounce back.

“It’s the reality in this profession. But no one works harder or takes more pride in trying to do their job for others than Jeff Scott, I can promise you that.”

There has already been speculation that Scott’s next stop will either be on Napier’s army of support staffers at Florida or at Clemson, where Scott was the co-offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney.

The Bulls, under interim coach Daniel Da Prato, host SMU on Saturday. The Bulls have not yet set a timetable on when they would like to hire Scott’s replacement.

• • •

247Sports

Kelly outlines USF's upcoming football coach search

TAMPA — Exactly two seconds after USF Associate Athletics Director of Communication Brian Siegrist introduced Bulls Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly on Tuesday, questions regarding potential candidates for the vacant head football coach position were fired. The candidate in question was Jon Gruden, the embattled ex-NFL head coach...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in Florida football history

Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Raise your hand if you remember when the Bucs used to throw downfield

TAMPA — There was a time when this offense would glide. Now, it plods. There were several years when this offense was a horror show for opponents. Now, it’s a sitcom. On the heels of the four highest-scoring seasons in franchise history, the Bucs are 25th in the NFL in points per game in 2022. The seven teams below them have a combined record of 19-38-2.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning switch up power-play units in search of a spark

TAMPA — The Lightning are looking for answers to their power play struggles, and on Wednesday that included switching up their man-advantage units. Following an 0-for-5 night in which the power play managed just five shots on goal in 8:50, the Lightning are now 5-for-32 (15.6 percent) over their past eight games.
TAMPA, FL
