Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

1-8-2-9

(one, eight, two, nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

