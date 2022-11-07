Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Opponents argued the proposal could rob parents of precious time with infants born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to attempt treatment. Supporters said the proposed law was meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions, which already is illegal. The outcome comes after a series of wins for abortion rights supporters in states around the country where abortion was directly on the ballot during the midterm elections. Voters enshrined abortion protections into state constitutions in Michigan, California and Vermont. They also voted down an anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative Kentucky, just as voters did in Kansas in August.

