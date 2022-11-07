RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
11-12-15-34-43, Lucky Ball: 15
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Numbers Evening
7-0-0-2
(seven, zero, zero, two)
Numbers Midday
5-0-9-5
(five, zero, nine, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
Wild Money
01-06-13-17-33, Extra: 32
(one, six, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Comments / 0