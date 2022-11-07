IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
08-13-35-38-45
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Cash4Life
18-19-25-33-41, Cash Ball: 4
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-one; Cash Ball: four)
Quick Draw Midday
02-04-07-08-12-16-18-20-30-39-42-45-46-48-53-54-60-62-73-74, BE: 42
(two, four, seven, eight, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-four; BE: forty-two)
Daily Three-Midday
0-2-0, SB: 8
(zero, two, zero; SB: eight)
Daily Three-Evening
5-4-5, SB: 5
(five, four, five; SB: five)
Daily Four-Midday
3-1-1-9, SB: 8
(three, one, one, nine; SB: eight)
Daily Four-Evening
7-6-2-8, SB: 5
(seven, six, two, eight; SB: five)
Quick Draw Evening
02-03-10-19-20-27-28-33-37-41-43-44-47-49-54-62-67-70-71-79, BE: 44
(two, three, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-nine; BE: forty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
