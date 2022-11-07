ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Day” game were:

6-9, Wild: 8

(six, nine; Wild: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

