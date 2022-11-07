Sofia Vergara Takes a Trip to the First Ever Walmart in an Animal Printed Coat and Sleek Black Ankle Boots in Arkansas

Sofia Vergara took a little field trip to the very first Walmart location in Bentonville, Ark., posing for a picture in front of it, posting the snapshot to her Instagram today. Via her Instagram Story, Vergara did some shopping, the Walmart collaborator perusing her collection of apparel in a asymmetrical dress and closet staple footwear. The caption on the post reads, “ Infront of where it all began! The first Walmart ever!! #bentonville.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge’s dress featured an angular hem and a mock neckline, the garment layered overtop sheer black tights that kept Vergara cozy in the cold. Overtop her dress, the Columbian star kept warm in a striped animal print coat and accessorized with a bow shaped crossbody bag and gilded jewelry. Vergara completed the look by popping on black sunglasses.

Vergara stepped out in black pointed toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots, and cushy Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and strappy sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

