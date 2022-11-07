Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the biggest Powerball ever at an estimated $1.9 Billion. The chances of winning it? One in 292 million. The estimated Powerball prize is $1.9 billion, but the cash value is $929 million. But before you start your mental spending, Uncle Sam and a few others will...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary...
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 58-year-old Indianapolis man to seven and a half years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion after he was found and arrested in Utah. According to court documents, Jody Russell Trapp was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based...
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two days after the election. There are some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. But as Arizona has morphed from a GOP stronghold to a competitive battleground, the delays have increasingly become a source of national anxiety for partisans on both sides. After opening big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races for Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from of any concerns about any problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified. “Today’s about ensuring confidence in the outcome of our elections in Georgia and really across our entire country,” Raffensperger said. The counties must begin the audit on Nov. 17, and the secretary of state’s office is asking them to complete it by the next day, Raffensperger said.
Indiana residents who haven't yet received their automatic taxpayer refund check but think they should have need to contact the state. The taxpayer checks, two separate checks totaling $325, were sent out in May and over the summer. The department of revenue now asking that rather than calling the office,...
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. In the Daytona Beach area, most bridges to the beachside have been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect, he said. Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community on a barrier island with only beachfront homes. Next door in Daytona Beach Shores, a strip of high-rise condominiums were evacuated ahead of Nicole’s landfall because their seawalls had collapsed and the beach was mostly washed away. Nicole covered nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, contests that could determine control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state. The races remained too early to call...
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
Comments / 0