Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

3-9-8-1, FIREBALL: 6

(three, nine, eight, one; FIREBALL: six)

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion

SAN ANTONIO — The Powerball jackpot is now approaching an astronomical $2 billion, and Texas has lottery fever in a big way. It became the world's largest jackpot when last Saturday's became official at a whopping $1.65 billion dollars. But without a jackpot winner that night, the estimate jackpot for tonight's drawing skyrockets to an estimated $1.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million

A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
DALLAS, TX
Westloaded

Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas

Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Montana voters reject 'born alive' abortion referendum

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Opponents argued the proposal could rob parents of precious time with infants born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to attempt treatment. Supporters said the proposed law was meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions, which already is illegal. The outcome comes after a series of wins for abortion rights supporters in states around the country where abortion was directly on the ballot during the midterm elections. Voters enshrined abortion protections into state constitutions in Michigan, California and Vermont. They also voted down an anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative Kentucky, just as voters did in Kansas in August.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
MAINE STATE
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

