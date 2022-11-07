KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash Ball
05-13-16-26, Cash Ball: 5
(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: five)
Lucky For Life
11-12-15-34-43, Lucky Ball: 15
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
Pick 4 Evening
2-8-0-6
(two, eight, zero, six)
Pick 4 Midday
1-8-2-9
(one, eight, two, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
