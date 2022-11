Metro Creative

A toddler drowned in a Bethel Park pond over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to a home on Tischler Road around noon Saturday, according to Bethel Park police Chief Timothy O’Connor. Officers began performing CPR on the child until medics arrived. The child was then taken to an area hospital.

The child died at 2 a.m. Monday.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.