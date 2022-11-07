Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
I-94 ramp closing for rebuilding in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – An I-94 ramp in Jackson County is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound U.S. 127, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The ramp is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Traffic is...
Water levels set to be lowered at 2 Washtenaw County lakes for the winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With winter fast approaching, the water levels at two Washtenaw County lakes are set to be lowered, an annual practice meant to reduce ice damage and erosion when freezing temperatures arrive. The lake levels at Portage and Base Line lakes on the Washtenaw/Livingston county line will...
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
swantonenterprise.com
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County
Firefighters battled the fire for nearly six hours, saying the house and everything inside are completely destroyed.
Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that
JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
wlen.com
Irish Hills Area Voters Select Area School Board Members; Approve Cement City Village Renewal Proposal
Onsted, MI – The Irish Hills area of Lenawee County had a busy election day on Tuesday…with several school and governmental choices to make. WLEN News has the details on the contested races in the area. Onsted Community Schools will have Jason Terakedis and Raymond Tessier Jr. on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
wtvbam.com
Fire behind CCS Administration Building believed to have been caused by homeless man
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater police and fire departments believe a homeless man started a fire Wednesday morning in the woods behind the Coldwater Community Schools Administration building on Sauk River Drive. The fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m.. Dark smoke was visible for several minutes on...
WKHM
Free turkey drive-thru coming next week courtesy of Jackson Police Department
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is hosting a first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru next Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, 209 E. Washington Ave., in downtown Jackson. Jackson residents are invited to enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking lot using E....
Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
wtvbam.com
Two teenagers taken to ProMedica following Sunday afternoon all terrain vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two teenagers were injured Sunday afternoon in a all terrain vehicle crash on North Union City Road just south of Dayburg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash involving a Polaris RZR 1000 side by side vehicle in a tall grass private field was reported at about 1:10 p.m.
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
WWMTCw
Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County
CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
13abc.com
Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
13abc.com
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
