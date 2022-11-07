ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MI

MLive

I-94 ramp closing for rebuilding in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – An I-94 ramp in Jackson County is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound U.S. 127, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The ramp is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Traffic is...
swantonenterprise.com

Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts

Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that

JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after high-speed chase, ditching car in middle of I-75 freeway

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through several neighborhoods and abandoning his car in the middle of I-75. The chase occurred shortly after 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after the man, 22, fled a traffic stop in the area of N. Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
MUNITH, MI
WWMTCw

Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County

CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
CLINTON, MI
13abc.com

Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI

