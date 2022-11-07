Democrats have done nothing but tax the hell out of Illinois, when gas was 4.29 here it was 3.08 in Indiana 55 miles away because they are a republican state
This life-long Democrat will not be voting for a single democrat. The democratic party has become something of a joke. It's full of Progressive whack jobs like Pritzker, Lightfoot, Foxx, Preckwinkle, Raoul, State Senators like Martwick and then the Chicago Aldermen/women that are in the Progressive Caucus. I don't really identify with the Republican Party, but they don't seem as extreme as our state and city democrats.
If Pritzker is re-elected our gas prices will go right back up! Right now he has taken the gas tax off just to try to win his election!! Remember he closed our businesses, made us stay in masks, mandated a shot that did not eradicate a virus and people lost their jobs. Crime is out of control, taxes through the roof and our children and grandchildren are being taught sex Ed in kindergarten!! The government wants to control our children and take it away from parents. Vote Pritzker out
