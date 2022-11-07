(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO