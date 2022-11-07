ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

James E Bryant
2d ago

Democrats have done nothing but tax the hell out of Illinois, when gas was 4.29 here it was 3.08 in Indiana 55 miles away because they are a republican state

BamBam2020
2d ago

This life-long Democrat will not be voting for a single democrat. The democratic party has become something of a joke. It's full of Progressive whack jobs like Pritzker, Lightfoot, Foxx, Preckwinkle, Raoul, State Senators like Martwick and then the Chicago Aldermen/women that are in the Progressive Caucus. I don't really identify with the Republican Party, but they don't seem as extreme as our state and city democrats.

Mary Kirk
2d ago

If Pritzker is re-elected our gas prices will go right back up! Right now he has taken the gas tax off just to try to win his election!! Remember he closed our businesses, made us stay in masks, mandated a shot that did not eradicate a virus and people lost their jobs. Crime is out of control, taxes through the roof and our children and grandchildren are being taught sex Ed in kindergarten!! The government wants to control our children and take it away from parents. Vote Pritzker out

Related
WCIA

Republicans reflect on Election Day loses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – For many Republicans, the election was a major upset as Democrats swept the ballot winning up and down the ticket from the governor’s race to gaining seats in the Illinois State Capitol. That includes maintaining a supermajority in the State House and control of every office in the executive branch. Republicans expected […]
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call

(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning Joy King called Sorensen to concede, according to a media release Sorensen posted on Facebook. The race has not been officially called as of Wednesday morning, there is 88% of...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric...
ILLINOIS STATE
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term.  Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis.  “I will uphold my promise to defend defend […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

2022 Illinois Election Results

                                         Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats  and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above. 
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

LIVE: 2022 election results

Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

‘Workers Rights Amendment,’ still too close to call

An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
