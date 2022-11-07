Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez.

Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday.

Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, commerce, and traffic at the bridges and the airport.

This was after the Mexican Government approved a new law on October 28th. The "Ley de los husos horarios en los Estados Unidos Mexicanos," or the Law of the time zones in the Mexican States, is meant to eliminate the time zone for the country of Mexico.

The Chihuahua state congress submitted a request to change this. If approved, border cities will pair their time zone to their respective U.S. city.

It could take two to three weeks before the approval gets on Mexico's official record.

If this time change continues, it will create a total loss of more than $14 billion in exports per year, according to Chihuahua state officials.

On Monday, people were confused because of this time change and were late for school, jobs and even flights at the Juarez airport.

People who cross the border daily will have to wait for the federal government's decision.

