Benton County, WA

Police investigate shooting death in Outlook

OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
OUTLOOK, WA
Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old

RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
RICHLAND, WA
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
PASCO, WA
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
YAKIMA, WA
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident

A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained

YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
YAKIMA, WA
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Connell Man in Custody Accused of Several Car & Motorcycle Thefts

Kennewick Police arrested a 31-year-old man after an altercation at Walmart Saturday night. The suspect is accused of showing up to a meeting on a stolen motorcycle. The suspect arrived at the parking lot on a stolen Kawasaki. The motorcycle was stolen earlier in Pasco. This caused a disturbance as several people tried to restrain the suspect. Upon arrival at the scene, Police also attempted to restrain the suspect who refused warnings. The man then assaulted an officer. The accused thief was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.
KENNEWICK, WA
Home destroyed in Selah fire

SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, at the High Valley Mobile Court on Wenas Road. Fire crews arrived to find the front side of a mobile home on fire. According to Lieutenant Scott Willis of the Selah...
SELAH, WA
Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency

A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
OTHELLO, WA
Pasco WA
