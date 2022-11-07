Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
FOX 11 and 41
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco
The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident
A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
yaktrinews.com
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
Connell Man in Custody Accused of Several Car & Motorcycle Thefts
Kennewick Police arrested a 31-year-old man after an altercation at Walmart Saturday night. The suspect is accused of showing up to a meeting on a stolen motorcycle. The suspect arrived at the parking lot on a stolen Kawasaki. The motorcycle was stolen earlier in Pasco. This caused a disturbance as several people tried to restrain the suspect. Upon arrival at the scene, Police also attempted to restrain the suspect who refused warnings. The man then assaulted an officer. The accused thief was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.
“We need answers,” 24-year-old’s death sends shockwave through Tri-Cities family
PASCO, Wash. — Twenty-four-year-old Breanna Gooldy was the creative soul in her family. “She was the singer of the group, she was the singer, she seemed to know every song, she would make up songs of her own – and she – her voice was beautiful,” Gooldy’s older sister, Angela Shaharra said. Breanna was also the baby of the family;...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Police searching for man wanted for murder, connected to homicide at Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and murder. Authorities said Cesar J. Sanchez is connected to the killing of a woman at a Yakima hotel back in October. According to court documents, Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar, 31, was shot and killed in one of...
nbcrightnow.com
Home destroyed in Selah fire
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, at the High Valley Mobile Court on Wenas Road. Fire crews arrived to find the front side of a mobile home on fire. According to Lieutenant Scott Willis of the Selah...
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Fire crews from the Tri-Cities, Benton County battle overnight house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A family of four is safe after a house fire early Sunday morning in Kennewick. Authorities said a 911 hang-up call led dispatchers to call back and learned the person’s home was on fire. It happened on the 2300 block of West 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire &...
kpq.com
Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency
A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0