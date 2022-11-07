Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX2now.com
St. Louis native, actress Jenifer Lewis talks about taking center stage as an activist
St. Louis native and superstar actress Jenifer Lewis have taken on the role of an activist, not for a new movie or television show, but for her personal mission to make a difference in the world. St. Louis native, actress Jenifer Lewis talks about …. St. Louis native and superstar...
FOX2now.com
Wakanda Forever hits movie theaters this Friday, Studio STL has a preview
ST. LOUIS – Movie Critic, Kathy Kaiser and Chelsea Haynes saw a pre-screening of the movie Wakanda Forever. They can’t stop talking about it. The movie is stunning from the effects, the costumes, and the storyline. See why this movie must make your weekend to-do list. See how Marvel gives honor to the late Chadwick Boseman and the fantastic music you will hear in the movie like the one Rihanna performs.
FOX2now.com
102.5 KEZK switches to holiday music until Christmas
ST. LOUIS – If you need a little Christmas right this very minute, you can have it. On-air host Trish Gazall with 102.5 KEZK, St Louis’ official Christmas station, was here Thursday morning spreading some holiday cheer. After the November midterm elections, locals can listen to a wide...
FOX2now.com
Wednesday is a win-win at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS – Get the best extensions and wigs at Strands Beauty Supply while saving some money Wednesday. Each Wednesday, the shop has specials going. Stop by and see your next style come to life and just in time for the busy holiday season. Hair Stands Beauty also does eyelash services, hairstyling, treatments, and hair coloring. Whatever your hair needs are, they can do it.
FOX2now.com
Literary Death Match makes long-awaited St. Louis debut Thursday, Nov. 10
International sensation Literary Death Match will make its long-awaited St. Louis debut on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Literary Death Match makes long-awaited St. Louis …. International sensation Literary Death Match will make its long-awaited St. Louis debut on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Hazelwood homeowner upset over...
KMOV
Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Finding a firm foundation in an unsteady world
Our feelings and circumstances are constantly changing, so where do go for stability?. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Finding a firm …. Our feelings and circumstances are constantly changing, so where do go for stability?. Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game, featured at …. Pinball: The Man Who Saved...
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Rocking Out at Prospectors Crystals, Rocks & Gift Shop
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell rocked out with the Eye of the Tiger and all sorts of crystals and geodes at the Prospectors Crystals, Rocks, and Gift Shop in High Ridge. He also got to split open the most amazing amethyst. Take a trip with the family and rock out together.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
FOX2now.com
Above & Beyond Wellness Spa offers the gift of health with holiday wellness specials
ST. LOUIS – Above & Beyond Wellness Spa has the perfect gift you can give your loved ones: the gift of health. At Above & Beyond, they have special packages from prenatal to postnatal. Couple’s spa treatments or even customize what you need. Plus, you can spend an hour or the whole day, it’s really up to you.
FOX2now.com
Pickled Popcorn is our pick
ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
FOX2now.com
Center of Attention – learn how to make a cake pop centerpiece for Turkey Day
ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop is popping up with more and more fantastic and creative ideas. Owner Amy Gamlin stopped by with her Thanksgiving creations available for turkey. Get those orders in soon. You can attend classes to make a Thanksgiving centerpiece bouquet of cake pops....
FOX2now.com
St. Louis women making ‘Her-story’ in historic election night
When the final vote was tallied during Tuesday night's midterm election, it was not just a win for Board of Aldermen President-elect Megan Green, but a historic night and a potential sign of things to come. St. Louis women making ‘Her-story’ in historic election …. When the final...
FOX2now.com
The Bold Look of Kohler can be in your house, take an in-person tour at their showroom in Ladue
ST. LOUIS – When you visit the St. Louis Kohler Signature Store by Crescent Supply, you experience a modern, innovative showroom, and see what is possible in your home from Kohler. Get one-on-one help with a project consultant and use their 3D space visualizer. It’s an easy and painless...
FOX2now.com
Veterans celebrated on 100th mission for Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dozens of U.S. veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam recently took the trip of a lifetime. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight recently completed its 100th mission, during which veterans took a trip to Washington, DC, to visit the memorials created in their honor.
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
FOX2now.com
Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
'We're still hurting': Central VPA students gather for celebration, reflection and call for action
ST. LOUIS — Students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School came together to heal, reflect and call for action. Hundreds gathered at the high school for the "Family Undivided" March and Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event came almost two weeks after a gunman...
