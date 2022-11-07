ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wakanda Forever hits movie theaters this Friday, Studio STL has a preview

ST. LOUIS – Movie Critic, Kathy Kaiser and Chelsea Haynes saw a pre-screening of the movie Wakanda Forever. They can’t stop talking about it. The movie is stunning from the effects, the costumes, and the storyline. See why this movie must make your weekend to-do list. See how Marvel gives honor to the late Chadwick Boseman and the fantastic music you will hear in the movie like the one Rihanna performs.
102.5 KEZK switches to holiday music until Christmas

ST. LOUIS – If you need a little Christmas right this very minute, you can have it. On-air host Trish Gazall with 102.5 KEZK, St Louis’ official Christmas station, was here Thursday morning spreading some holiday cheer. After the November midterm elections, locals can listen to a wide...
Wednesday is a win-win at Hair Strands Beauty

ST. LOUIS – Get the best extensions and wigs at Strands Beauty Supply while saving some money Wednesday. Each Wednesday, the shop has specials going. Stop by and see your next style come to life and just in time for the busy holiday season. Hair Stands Beauty also does eyelash services, hairstyling, treatments, and hair coloring. Whatever your hair needs are, they can do it.
Literary Death Match makes long-awaited St. Louis debut Thursday, Nov. 10

International sensation Literary Death Match will make its long-awaited St. Louis debut on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Literary Death Match makes long-awaited St. Louis …. International sensation Literary Death Match will make its long-awaited St. Louis debut on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Hazelwood homeowner upset over...
Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV

Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
Pickled Popcorn is our pick

ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
St. Louis women making ‘Her-story’ in historic election night

When the final vote was tallied during Tuesday night's midterm election, it was not just a win for Board of Aldermen President-elect Megan Green, but a historic night and a potential sign of things to come. St. Louis women making ‘Her-story’ in historic election …. When the final...
Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

