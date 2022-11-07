ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

NDEP to host public meeting to provide project status update on Anaconda copper mine site cleanup

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Yerington, Public Works Building (Building B), located at 14 East Goldfield Avenue (known locally as Joe Parr Way).
YERINGTON, NV
FOX40

These websites will inform you about road conditions for those snowy travel days

Before venturing into the mountain when it’s snowing, and even at various points along the way, drivers should check road conditions. People can call 1-800–427-7623 and enter a highway number to listen to an updated recording. Online, drivers can check Caltrans road conditions at roads.dot.ca.gov. The site will let you type the highway number and […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Road crews ready for Election Day storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Election workers aren’t the only ones who will be working long hours Tuesday. Local road crews expect to be working around the clock to keep city streets clear. With blue sky and scattered clouds over the valley and nothing particularly threatening over the mountains to...
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD urges safety with time change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 10am Wednesday

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have extended a Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra Counties, including Susanville. The NWS extended the warning through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. Heavy snow is just beginning to fall in the Honey...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

