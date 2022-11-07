Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
fernleyreporter.com
NDEP to host public meeting to provide project status update on Anaconda copper mine site cleanup
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Yerington, Public Works Building (Building B), located at 14 East Goldfield Avenue (known locally as Joe Parr Way).
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
These websites will inform you about road conditions for those snowy travel days
Before venturing into the mountain when it’s snowing, and even at various points along the way, drivers should check road conditions. People can call 1-800–427-7623 and enter a highway number to listen to an updated recording. Online, drivers can check Caltrans road conditions at roads.dot.ca.gov. The site will let you type the highway number and […]
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
KOLO TV Reno
Road crews ready for Election Day storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Election workers aren’t the only ones who will be working long hours Tuesday. Local road crews expect to be working around the clock to keep city streets clear. With blue sky and scattered clouds over the valley and nothing particularly threatening over the mountains to...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas provides tips to winterize your home and prevent natural gas leaks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’re seeing below-freezing temperature this week. If you haven’t prepared your home for the coming winter months, Southwest Gas has some important reminders. Add weather stripping to doors and windows. It can prevent heat from escaping and save you money. Have an annual inspection of...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter storm warning in effect for Lake Tahoe region, motorists urged to avoid area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A winter storm warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday as heavy snow fell in the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the warning would remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., covering cities and communities including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline, and Incline Village.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD urges safety with time change
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 10am Wednesday
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have extended a Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra Counties, including Susanville. The NWS extended the warning through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. Heavy snow is just beginning to fall in the Honey...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team Announces Panattoni Development’s 195,000± SF Addition to Spanish Springs Business Center
(RENO, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of 420 Ingenuity Ave. by Panattoni Development Company, a 195,000± square foot Class A industrial building in northern Nevada’s Spanish Springs Business Center with planned delivery in Q4 2023. The project will feature a...
Comments / 0