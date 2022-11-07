ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tjrwrestling.net

Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw

A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PWMania

Sasha Banks Training in the Ring Ahead of Possible WWE Return (Photos and Video)

Sasha Banks was recently spotted training in the ring, fueling speculation that she is planning a wrestling comeback. Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion was spotted in Mexico training with Mexican wrestling legend Juventud Guerrera. Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as WWE’s Kalisto, was also seen in the video. In Winter Park, Florida, Banks, Samuray, and his wife Abigail run a CBD company.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Sasha Banks Trains In The Ring With 47 Year Old Former WWE Star

That’s another name. One of the biggest stories of WWE has been the career trajectory of Sasha Banks. Back in May, Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE, forfeiting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in the first place. In recent months, there has been talk of Banks returning to the company. In the mean time though, she has been staying with her training and now we can see her doing so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy