Father dies trying to save daughter from rip current at Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, a father died trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the beach.

According to a news release by Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the girl was in the ocean for about 10 minutes before she was caught in the rip current.

Her 40-year-old father got in the ocean, trying to save her, but ended up also in the rip current.

Once emergency response units arrived, they saw one victim 200 yards north of the shore and the other victim victim 300 yards north, and about 200 yards out in the surf. Both victims were in distress, according to a media release.

Fire department rescue swimmers found the father in cardiac arrest and needing resuscitation. He was taken to the Baptist Medical Center Nassau, where he was pronounced dead.

The daughter was removed from the water and evaluated by paramedics. She was not taken to the hospital and was doing fine, Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox said.

According to Fernandina Beach, beaches were already under red flag conditions before the tragic event occurred.

Officials were monitoring the beach and posted the red flags on Nov. 4.

If caught in a rip current, a swimmer should swim parallel to the shore and remain calm. Officials recommend that bystanders should not enter the water to assist someone in distress without the proper training; however, if you do enter the water, you should make sure you have a flotation device, a lifejacket, bodyboard, or surfboard, attached to you. — Fernandina Beach Fire Department

