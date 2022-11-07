To the editor of the Calaveras Enterprise, students and parents of Calaveras High School,. Good evening. My name is Amy Hasselwander, and I have the pleasure to serve as the principal of Calaveras High School. I continue to be proud of our students, faculty, staff, parents and community members as we all work hard to bring back some “normalcy” post-Covid. With that said, our homecoming week, our homecoming football game and our homecoming dance traditions all served us well! I want to thank our student leaders, student body, faculty, staff, athletes, coaches and community members for helping us make this happen.

