houmatimes.com
Acadia Music Fest teams up with Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, College of Business
A multi-disciplinary group of Nicholls State University students got to watch their vision come to life last weekend through a Mass Communication service learning project with Acadia Music Fest. The students, all Mass Communication and Business majors, created an integrated marketing campaign as part of their work in the course...
houmatimes.com
TPSD asks for feedback though Federal Programs Parent Survey
The Terrebonne Parish School District asks parents and guardians of students currently enrolled with TPSD to provide feedback on children’s school(s) and related programs. The Federal Programs Parent Survey is currently open, and will remain open until December 20, 2002. Questions range from academic satisfaction, support, instruction, communication, discipline,...
houmatimes.com
Explore Houma declares Nov. 10 as National Civic Pride Day
Explore Houma is excited to officially announce that they have declared November 10th as National Civic Pride Day!. Earlier this year, Explore Houma hosted a local Civic Pride Workshop to start the conversation regarding revitalization needs in Houma’s Historic Downtown District. With over 70 community members and leaders in attendance, one thing was clear: we all want to see Houma thrive.
houmatimes.com
Nicole Smith, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient
Terrebonne General Health System has announced its latest Daisy Award winner!. Nicole Smith, RN, has won the latest award. She is a registered nurse in the Cardiac Progressive Care Unit and has been helping patients on the unit for two and a half years. “I get to meet new people every day and hear their stories. My patients and coworkers make being a nurse even more gratifying. It can be overwhelming for patients to be in the hospital, so I enjoy trying to put a smile on their faces,” she said. Congratulations, Nicole!
houmatimes.com
Nov. 19 Kid Energy Foundation Family-Friendly Event Backs the Blue & Supports Education
Join the Kid Energy Foundation for a free family fun day at the BIG Cornhole Tournament and Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, November 19 at the Southdown Plantation Pavillion in Houma from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.!. The event is an all-day affair that includes everything from face painting and obstacle...
NOLA.com
NOLA Public Schools enrollment open for next year. Here's how to apply.
The application window for New Orleans public schools has opened for the 2023-24 school year. New Orleans families can apply online for a spot at any public charter schools in the city. The enrollment system, which NOLA Public Schools calls the New Orleans Common Application Process — or NCAP —...
NOLA.com
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
houmatimes.com
Feeling ‘Souper’ Groovy? Check out VCH’s 17th annual Soup Bowl Benefit
The Vandebilt Catholic High School Art Department and Art Club are hosting their 17th annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Saturday, November 12, starting at 6 p.m. at the Brother Alfred Kolb Center in Houma. The “Souper Groovy” event tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and includes...
houmatimes.com
South Louisiana Community Orchestra returns with a Christmas Celebration Concert!
After a lengthy hiatus of nearly three years, the South Louisiana Community Orchestra is delighted to announce their return to the performance scene with their upcoming Christmas Community Concert!. The concert will be held on Sunday, December 5, at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Houma. (6109...
houmatimes.com
Catherine Bourg Melancon
Catherine Bourg Melancon, age 69, passed away in Houma, Louisiana on November 6, 2022. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School and acquired her nursing degree from Nicholls State University. Cathy began her career as a registered nurse and served the community for over 20 years at Terrebonne General...
lafourchegazette.com
Several elected to Lafourche Parish School Board
With votes still coming in, The Gazette can now call several races on the Lafourche Parish School Board. In District 1, Myron Wright (no party) will win election after defeating Cheryl Thomas. With 11/12 precincts reporting, Wright has 72% of the vote. In District 5, Clyde "Joey" Duplantis III will...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General files lawsuit against Thibodaux Regional for Violation of Hospital Service District
The following press release was sent to the Times by Terrebonne General Health System:. To protect the public interest of ensuring viable and self-sustaining hospital service districts statewide, and to support the healthcare of its community and the economic stability of the people and employees of Terrebonne Parish, Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of Terrebonne (Terrebonne General) filed suit against Thibodaux Regional Health System and Lafourche Hospital Service District No. 3 (collectively, Thibodaux Regional) to require Thibodaux Regional to close its facilities in Terrebonne Parish.
houmatimes.com
Cheer on the Colonels Nov. 17 at the River Bell Classic!
Wear your red and come cheer on your Nicholls State University Colonels Thursday, November 17, as they battle Southeastern Louisiana University in the River Bell Classic!. The special evening will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a LA Cajun Bayou Tailgate at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. The party will take place in lot 12 and will roll until 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the tailgate will include authentic Cajun food, a photo booth to help commemorate the day, local items, sweet treats, and more!
houmatimes.com
MJ Dardar announces new record release and local performances
MJ Dardar is scheduled to release his sophomore EP The Reason Why on November 18, 2022. The first two tracks, “Mary” and “In The Dark” featuring Kim Meadowlark, are both available now on all major streaming platforms. Dardar and his band will debut all tracks from the record the evening of the November 18, during a release event at Lafayette music venue, The Grouse Room.
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
houmatimes.com
Barry Plaisance Wins Mayor of Lockport
Barry Plaisance (REP) has been elected the Mayor of Lockport with 58 percent (515). Opponents were Gary Acosta (IND) 10 percent (92), Ernest Boudreaux (REP) 6 percent (52), and Edward “Ed” Reinhardt (REP) 26 percent (234). The total voter turnout was 893.
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
houmatimes.com
Kevin Clement elected Mayor of Thibodaux
Kevin Clement has been elected Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. Clement was elected with 66% of the vote (3,318 votes). Sandy Holloway received 34% of the vote (1,745votes).
houmatimes.com
Civic Center to host Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show
The Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show will take place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Thursday, November 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event will feature great food, drinks, live and silent auction, and raffles. “Join us for the fun and fellowship as we celebrate...
houmatimes.com
Courtland Wayne Knight
Courtland Wayne Knight, 72, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Lockport, La., passed away on November 2nd, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service in his honor. They would like to extend their appreciation to all who offer their condolences and prayers. Courtland is survived by...
