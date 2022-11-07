Terrebonne General Health System has announced its latest Daisy Award winner!. Nicole Smith, RN, has won the latest award. She is a registered nurse in the Cardiac Progressive Care Unit and has been helping patients on the unit for two and a half years. “I get to meet new people every day and hear their stories. My patients and coworkers make being a nurse even more gratifying. It can be overwhelming for patients to be in the hospital, so I enjoy trying to put a smile on their faces,” she said. Congratulations, Nicole!

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO