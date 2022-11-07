Read full article on original website
Related
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
epicstream.com
Sylvester Stallone Net Worth: The Inspiring Story Behind the Rocky Star’s Success
The success of Sylvester Stallone’s movies, whether the ones he did or starred in, has spoken volumes about his triumphs in the entertainment business. He doesn’t only make a name as an actor but also as a filmmaker. Table of contents. Stallone has become one of the most...
Sylvester Stallone made ‘tragic mistake’ that caused brief Jennifer Flavin split
Sylvester Stallone revealed he made a “tragic mistake” that nearly caused his 25-year marriage to end. “Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again,” the “Rocky” star told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview published Monday.
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'
Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
EW.com
Jennifer Lawrence says she'd 'drink whiskey and get stoned' with Hunger Games costars after events
Jennifer Lawrence was living the high life in more ways than one at the height of The Hunger Games movie craze. The actress revealed that she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events and premieres.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Katie Holmes’ Engagement Ring From Tom Cruise is Now Worth Almost $2 Million
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's marriage certainly didn't last, but the ring he gave her appreciated in value. Here's how much it's worth.
‘That won’t happen again’: Sylvester Stallone admits he ‘put work ahead of family’
Sylvester Stallone has addressed reports that his marriage to Jennifer Flavin was over after she reportedly filed for divorce in August. The Rocky star is set to star in his first reality show that will give viewers an insight into his life at home, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Plus.
Sylvester Stallone Explains How Arnold Schwarzenegger Rivalry Turned To Respect
When thinking of some of the most iconic action-packed, thrilling films of the ’70s, ’80s, and even ’90s, movie-watchers will likely picture Sylvester Stallone fighting through the jungles of Vietnam or Arnold Schwarzenegger covered in mud evading an alien bomb. They say there’s only room at the top for one, so being two equally-esteemed action icons sounds like a recipe for rivalry and that’s just what it was between Stallone and Schwarzenegger. But is that all there ever was?
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
The ‘Tulsa King’ Pilot Includes a Scene That Was ‘Flattering’ and ‘Depressing’ for Sylvester Stallone
Keep an eye out for this scene in the 'Tulsa King' pilot that was 'flattering' and 'depressing' for Sylvester Stallone.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Tricked Stallone to Make Worst Movie
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he tricked Sylvester Stallone into making his worst ever movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was discussing what it’s like when a film doesn’t work on its opening weekend. Stallone brought up his 1992 box-office bomb Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, which he starred in alongside Estelle Getty, of The Golden Girls fame. “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work,” Stallone said. “Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That’s the end of that!” Stallone said at the time he had heard Schwarzenegger was keen to take the role and immediately thought, “I’m going to beat him to it.” He said: “I think he set me up.” The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Schwarzenegger, who confirmed rumors he feigned interest were “100 percent true,” revealing that “in those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don’t ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”
Sylvester Stallone on "Tulsa King": A mobster in cowboy boots
Sylvester Stallone seemed almost overly eager to talk about his latest project, in part perhaps because it's the kind of part he's been denied for his entire professional career: "I went up for 'The Godfather,' as an extra," he said. "And I didn't get it! They said, 'You don't look Italian enough!' The only thing that looks more Italian than me is a f****** pizza!"
Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Isla Fisher Thought Her ‘Great Gatsby’ Aesthetic Was ‘Too Much’ Even for Baz Luhrmann
Hollywood history is filled with controversial literary adaptations, but Baz Luhrmann’s take on “The Great Gatsby” ranks up there with the best of them. His take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s work polarized audiences, with some viewing it as blasphemous and others seeing it as a timely update of a classic novel. In a new interview with Now to Love, Isla Fisher, who played Myrtle in the film, reflected on the experience of working with Luhrmann. “Baz is the greatest,” Fisher said. “He is just magical. You can’t compare Baz to anyone. He is dressed to the nines at all times, regardless of...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Collider
‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals
Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
Sylvester Stallone Strikes A Pose With His Daughters In New Family Photo
Sylvester Stallone revealed his new project with his kids in an Instagram post with a caption, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for ‘Tiger Eye’ canned coffee available. Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. This venture resulted a great opportunity for the actor to bond and work with his three daughters, Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia, who he shares with former model and business-savvy wife, Jennifer Flavin.
Comments / 0