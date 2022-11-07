Read full article on original website
wild941.com
Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million
Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
fox13news.com
Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls
Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
U.S. House Florida election results: Projected winners
Tuesday, voters in Tampa Bay and across Florida submitted their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections.
Incredible Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay
When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet. We’ve compiled a list of local spots that offer a delectable Thanksgiving buffet in Tampa Bay. Don’t feel like going out but no time to cook? We can help with that too. Head over...
Tropical Storm Nicole – What’s Closed in Tampa Bay
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, some Tampa Bay businesses are closing. We will continue to update when we can and as Tampa Bay announcements are made. Although the storm has passed, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologists. Tampa Bay Area emergency management offices for the...
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
Hurricane Nicole is churning over the Bahamas Wednesday as it gathers strength along its projected path towards Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
Florida, Tampa Bay vote numbers ahead of Election Day 2022
Election day is on the horizon and early voting has ended. Here's the current balance of votes for Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
click orlando
Election Day in Florida: Here’s when the polls open, how to find your polling place, more
ORLANDO, Fla. – The polls open Tuesday for the midterm elections in Florida. It’s your last chance to cast a ballot for important seats such as Florida governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, as well as to make your voice heard on a variety of issues. Here’s everything...
click orlando
Judge rejects Florida challenge to law barring gun ownership for medical marijuana users
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A U.S. district judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns. Judge Allen Winsor on Friday issued a 22-page ruling that granted a request by the U.S. Department...
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
DeSantis vs Crist: Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
islandernews.com
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
wlrn.org
As Florida debuts its 'Communist Victims Day', some ask: What about victims of right-wing despots?
Monday is the first “Victims of Communism Day” in Florida’s public schools, according to a new law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — but many Floridians, especially some Latinos, wonder why it doesn’t include victims of right-wing dictatorships that have been more numerous in Latin America's history.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 11/9/22
Launa had to finally pay off her Friday Night Lights bet. She ate an almond joy that was soaked in lime juice. Wait til you hear what happened in Launa Drama this week.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
