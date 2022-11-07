Kamala Harris comes to California in critical last push before election

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be in California on Monday in anticipation of the midterm elections this week.

Along with making the rounds for fellow Democrats, Harris will appear with the state's democratic party for a rally on reproductive rights .

The rally is a strategic move – the last push for support as voters make their decisions.

"When you're in the home stretch of the campaign season here and people have been inundated with mail and television and text messages and every kind of voter contact," said Robb Korinke with Grassroots Labs, a public relations and community engagement firm.

"I think some of the things that only make a difference are these very large name – household names coming out on behalf of candidates," he said.

Despite California's entrenched democratic status, there are a few reasons for the last-minute focus on the state.

"We're coming out of a fresh reapportionment and redistricting process that has created some new seats that are – on paper – competitive," said Korinke.

"We'll find out on Tuesday how competitive they are," he said.

Harris dedicating time to California at this time shows that the White House isn’t taking anything for granted in this critical election.

