Here’s when polls open in Ohio on Election Day

Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout.

Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time.

Alabama

7 a.m.

Alaska

7 a.m.

Arizona

6 a.m.

Arkansas

7:30 a.m.

California

7 a.m.

Colorado

7 a.m.

Connecticut

6 a.m.

Delaware

7 a.m.

Florida

7 a.m.

Georgia

7 a.m.

Hawaii

7 a.m.

Idaho

8 a.m.

Illinois

6 a.m.

Indiana

6 a.m.

Iowa

7 a.m.

Kansas

7 a.m.

Kentucky

6 a.m.

Louisiana

6 a.m.

Maine

6 a.m.

Maryland

7 a.m.

Massachusetts

7 a.m.

Michigan

7 a.m.

Minnesota

7 a.m.

Mississippi

7 a.m.

Missouri

6 a.m.

Montana

7 a.m.

Nebraska

8 a.m.

Nevada

7 a.m.]

New Hampshire

Varies

New Jersey

6 a.m.

New Mexico

7 a.m.

New York

6 a.m.

North Carolina

6:30 a.m.

North Dakota

Varies

Ohio

6:30 a.m.

Oklahoma

7 a.m.

Oregon

Varies

Pennsylvania

7 a.m.

Rhode Island

7 a.m.

South Carolina

7 a.m.

South Dakota

7 a.m.

Tennessee

Varies

Texas

7 a.m.

Utah

7 a.m.

Vermont

Varies

Virginia

6 a.m.

Washington

Varies

West Virginia

6:30 a.m.

Wisconsin

7 a.m.

Wyoming

7 a.m.

District of Columbia

7 a.m.

