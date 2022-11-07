ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Here’s when polls open in Ohio on Election Day

By Rachel Scully
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMy0j_0j1v1v3200

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout.

Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time.

Alabama

7 a.m.

Alaska

7 a.m.

Arizona

6 a.m.

Arkansas

7:30 a.m.

California

7 a.m.

Colorado

7 a.m.

Connecticut

6 a.m.

Delaware

7 a.m.

Florida

7 a.m.

Georgia

7 a.m.

Hawaii

7 a.m.

Idaho

8 a.m.

Illinois

6 a.m.

Indiana

6 a.m.

Iowa

7 a.m.

Kansas

7 a.m.

Kentucky

6 a.m.

Louisiana

6 a.m.

Maine

6 a.m.

Maryland

7 a.m.

Massachusetts

7 a.m.

Michigan

7 a.m.

Minnesota

7 a.m.

Mississippi

7 a.m.

Missouri

6 a.m.

Montana

7 a.m.

Nebraska

8 a.m.

Nevada

7 a.m.]

New Hampshire

Varies

New Jersey

6 a.m.

New Mexico

7 a.m.

New York

6 a.m.

North Carolina

6:30 a.m.

North Dakota

Varies

Ohio

6:30 a.m.

Oklahoma

7 a.m.

Oregon

Varies

Pennsylvania

7 a.m.

Rhode Island

7 a.m.

South Carolina

7 a.m.

South Dakota

7 a.m.

Tennessee

Varies

Texas

7 a.m.

Utah

7 a.m.

Vermont

Varies

Virginia

6 a.m.

Washington

Varies

West Virginia

6:30 a.m.

Wisconsin

7 a.m.

Wyoming

7 a.m.

District of Columbia

7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Election updates: 2022 midterm election results

With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDTN

Police: Man shoots, kills neighbor in Ohio

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
OKEANA, OH
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Field & Stream

Bowhunter Arrows Extremely Rare Hermaphrodite Deer in Kansas

Back in 2017, bowhunter Dave Powell of Winfield, West Virginia, came across some trail-camera photos of an unusual deer that was running around on his Kansas hunting lease. The whitetail’s nontypical rack was impressive in its own right—with tons of points, pronounced drop tines, and kickers going every which way—but there was something else that made the deer special. “I thought it was an antlered doe,” Powell recently told the West Virginia-based Metro News. “I’ve observed this deer…and on two separate occasions I had seen [it] urinate in the same manner a doe would.”
WINFIELD, WV
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy